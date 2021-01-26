State Sports Briefs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Laster leaving LR Central for Waco

Little Rock Central will be looking for only its fourth football coach in the past 46 years after Kent Laster resigned to take over the program at University High School in Waco, Texas.

The Waco Independent School District announced the hiring on Monday.

Laster went 10-18, including 4-13 in the 7A-Central Conference, in his three seasons with the Tigers. He was hired in 2018 after Ellis "Scooter" Register decided to retire after eight seasons with the Tigers. Bernie Cox had served at the team's head coach since 1975 before calling it a career in 2009.

While at Central, Laster helped engineer one of the biggest turnarounds in the state in just his second year. In his first season, the Tigers went 1-8 but finished 6-5 in 2019 and advanced to the Class 7A state playoffs. This past year, Central had several games canceled because of covid-19, yet managed to go 3-5 and won their first playoff game since 2013.

However, Laster's move to Texas represents a return to the state where he experienced a great deal of success prior to his arrival at Central. He was an assistant as well as an offensive coordinator at Frisco (Texas) Heritage from 2009-17 and spent two seasons at Weatherford (Texas) from 2007-08.

-- Erick Taylor

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas teams No. 1 in polls

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams both opened ranked No. 1 in the national polls voted on by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Both UA teams have started 2-0 with victories in the Arkansas Invitational and Wooo Pig Classic and they host the Razorback Invitational Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Center.

The Razorbacks' men's team are ranked ahead of No. 2 North Carolina A&T, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 BYU and and No. 5 Tennessee. The UA women, who won the last NCAA indoor championship for which a completion was held in 2019, are No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Alabama.

-- Bob Holt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Arkansas rounds out schedule

The University of Arkansas softball team announced the remainder of its nonconference schedule, including the field for two home tournaments.

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 16 in the D1softball preseason top 25, host the Razorback Invitational (Feb. 25-28) and the Wooo Pig Classic (March 4-6) in Bogle Park

North Dakota State, Texas Tech, Southeast Missouri and Arkansas make up the Razorback Invitational field Arkansas faces North Dakota State in a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Feb. 25, in the home opener.

The Razorbacks also open the Woo Pig Classic with a 3 p.m. doubleheader against Drake on March 4. Kansas and Northwestern (La.) State round out that tournament field.

Arkansas finished the 2020 season, which was shortened by the pandemic, with a 19-6 record and ranked 19th in the NFCA Coaches' Poll.

They begin the season at the Best in the Bayou Classic (Feb.12-14) at Louisiana-Monroe. They take on Lipscomb and Jacksonville State on the opening day, then face Lipscomb and the host Warhawks on Saturday. Arkansas closes the weekend by facing Oklahoma State, ranked 10th in the preseason poll.

They will play five games Feb. 19-21 in the Texas-Arlington Maverick Classic. Arkansas faces Wichita State and the tournament host on Feb. 19, then Abilene Christian and the Mavericks again on Feb. 20. The Razorbacks finish the weekend against Texas State on Feb. 21.

-- Paul Boyd