State's schools record decline in covid cases

The latest data on covid-19 at public schools in the state showed a decline of about 20% from earlier in the month but case totals still elevated compared with two months ago.

Teacher and staff infections also passed a numerical milestone, topping 10,000 since June 15, according to the most recent report from the state Department of Health released Monday.

The report listed 10,062 cumulative public school district staff and teacher covid-19 cases as of Monday. Deaths are not listed in the report, but at least seven employees of public schools in the state have died from covid-19, according to information shared publicly by school districts and school administrators.

Active cases as of Monday among students and staff at public schools in the state fell to 2,723 from 3,064 on Thursday, a decline of about 11%, according to the state Department of Health.

Case totals in schools have generally been falling since Jan. 14, when the state tallied 3,425 active cases among students and staff in public schools.

Compared with last year, the current level of cases remains above the Nov. 25 total of 2,177 active cases in public schools, and several school districts have recently announced adjustments to instruction because of covid-19.

The Siloam Springs School District on Sunday announced that all schools would switch to remote instruction this week because of positive covid-19 cases among students and staff and associated close contacts required to quarantine.

The school district in Northwest Arkansas has a total enrollment of about 4,371. The latest Health Department report lists 24 active cases among students and staff in the district.

"The decision to pivot to remote learning was made in an effort to help control the spread of the virus in our staff, our school, and our community," Superintendent Jody Wiggins said in a statement addressed to "parents, students, and community."

The Concord School District on Monday announced that beginning todaythrough Friday all schools would shift to virtual instruction. The district in north-central Arkansas has 433 students, according to state data.

Travis Fletcher, principal for the district's elementary school, said in a statement posted on the district's website that the number of faculty and students required to quarantine has been increasing. The state Health Department report lists the district as having five active cases.

Clarksville Junior High School on Monday also announced a switch to remote instruction beginning today through the end of the week.

"The reason for this actions is due to having a number of staff members isolated and quarantined because of COVID-19," the school posted on social media. Clarksville is located about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock, and the state Health Department report listed the entire district as having 28 active cases of covid-19.

Among other schools making changes because of covid-19, Parkers Chapel High School in El Dorado announced last week that all eighth-grade students were switching to virtual instruction beginning Friday through this week. M.D. Williams Middle School in Pocahontas announced on Sunday that it would shift to virtual instruction from Monday through Wednesday.









[Interactive tables not showing up above? Click here to see them: arkansasonline.com/schools]

The Little Rock School District on Monday reported 11 new positive cases of covid-19 among students and staff in the 24-hour period that began at 3 p.m. on Sunday, including four among students enrolled in virtual programs. Over the weekend -- from 3 p.m. Friday through the same time Sunday -- the Little Rock School District reported eight new positive covid-19 cases, including a student enrolled in a virtual program.

Five school districts in the state had more than 90 active cases of covid-19 among students and staff as of Monday: Springdale School District with 116 active cases; Rogers School District with 112; Little Rock School District with 105; Fort Smith School District with 92; and Bentonville School District with 91.

Among those five districts, all but the Little Rock School District had fewer active cases as of Monday than four days earlier. Active cases at the Little Rock School District were up compared to 101 in total as of Thursday.

Private school covid-19 case totals as of Monday were down compared with last week, with 176 active cases as of Monday compared with 210 on Thursday.

The Health Department report also listed case totals at colleges and universities in the state.

Active covid-19 cases at colleges dropped to 569 as of Monday, down from 613 cases tallied in Thursday's report.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville topped all colleges with 97 active cases, followed by the University of Central Arkansas, located in Conway, with 45 active cases and Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia, with 42 active cases.