UA releases name of student who died at fraternity house

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas, Fayetteville police Tuesday afternoon released the name of a student who died Saturday at a campus fraternity house.

Michael George Marron of Dallas died at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house, police said. The fraternity’s national headquarters in Illinois did not respond to an email and voice message from Monday requesting comment on the death.

The cause of Marron’s death remains unknown but police found no signs of trauma to his body when called Saturday afternoon shortly after 1:20 p.m. by fraternity members who tried to revive Marron using CPR, Capt. Gary Crain has said.

Crain said Monday that Marron’s body was taken to a state Crime Lab facility for an examination to try to determine how he died. Crain this afternoon said no information was available from the medical examination.

Crain on Monday said that Marron, 20, lived at the fraternity house where he was found. A UA spokesman said Marron first enrolled at the university in fall 2019.

“Speaking on behalf of others across campus, I send condolences to the parents, family members, friends and acquaintances at this most difficult time,” Dean of Students Melissa Harwood-Rom said in a statement.