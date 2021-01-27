3 teens face charges in vandalism of lawmen's vehicles

Little Rock police arrested three teens Tuesday in the overnight break-in and vandalism of vehicles from several sheriffs' offices, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.

The youngsters, ages 14, 15 and 17, face 14 charges each: four counts of breaking or entering, four counts of theft of property, five counts of criminal mischief and one count of fleeing police.

Edwards said there may be more arrests in the case.

"We are still looking for other suspects," Edwards said.

The vehicles, belonging to the sheriff's offices of Union, Crawford, Pope, Independence and Baxter counties, were parked in the River Market District for the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association 2021 Winter Conference hosted at the Little Rock Marriott hotel.

The incident comes within a few months of a number of police vehicles in Little Rock being vandalized at the 12th Street Substation during protests in late August.

The suspects in that vandalism -- Brittany Jeffrey, 31; Aline Espinosa-Villegas, 24; Renea Goddard, 22; and Emily Nowlin, 27 -- are facing federal charges.

Authorities said there is no apparent connection between those cases and the Tuesday incident.

While on patrol at 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, a Little Rock police officer saw the shattered window of a Pope County sheriff's office cruiser in the parking lot and the door wide open, according to a police report.

The officer pursued four people fleeing on foot before requesting backup, which helped detain them, the report said.

Upon questioning, the fourth person was released without charges, but the other three were arrested.

Deputies from the counties that had their vehicles broken into independently assessed their vehicles for stolen items.

Independence County Deputy Shawn Stephens observed that the rear door was shattered and a Glock-19 pistol was missing from under the back seat, the police report said.

Crawford County sheriff's Deputy Louis Hardy found several weapons were missing. All but one, a Smith & Wesson handgun, were recovered, according to the report.

The Union County vehicle had only a broken rear passenger window, and the Baxter County car had "extensive" damage but nothing had been stolen.

Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said the window was already replaced by Tuesday afternoon at a cost of $174.11. The Union County sheriff's office plans to get some restitution, he said.

"We may be reimbursed by the hotel's insurance, but if not, we will seek restitution through the courts," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Caitlan Butler of the El Dorado News.