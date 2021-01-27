ACLU wants Benton County jail's book policy rescinded

BENTONVILLE -- The ACLU of Arkansas wants the Benton County Sheriff's Office to restore access to reading materials at the county jail, claiming a book ban violates inmates' First Amendment rights.

The Sheriff's Office removed almost all reading material from the jail last year because some inmates were damaging and destroying the books, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the department said.

Some inmates were using paper from the books to cover vents, which can lead to heating and air-conditioning problems in the jail, Jenkins said. Some inmates also stuffed the paper in doors or in toilets, causing their cells to flood, she said.

The ACLU issued a news release Wednesday in response to a story the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette published this week about the revocation of books. Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas, said those who are incarcerated have a right to access books and other information, according to the release.

"The Benton County jail's book ban is cruel, unnecessary, and counterproductive -- hindering the rehabilitation and constitutional rights of the people detained there," Dickson is quoted as saying in the news release. "Contrary to statements made by the sheriff's office, access to reading material is not a privilege, it is a right protected by the First Amendment and affirmed by the courts. This book ban must be lifted immediately."

Inmates still have access to the Bible and other printed religious material, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said Wednesday the Sheriff's Office has not received any communication from the ACLU on this matter. Nearly all the books were destroyed by inmates' misuse of them, she said.

Four inmates have written letters to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette complaining they no longer have access to magazines and books. They requested their books be returned to them. One inmate complained the donated books had been put in the garbage.

Courts have affirmed the First Amendment protects incarcerated people's access to information, including books and other reading material, according to the ACLU's news release.

In addition, by allowing incarcerated people to read the Bible and religious texts, but not other material, prison officials are engaging in "content-based censorship," which is only lawful if it can be shown to have a legitimate security purpose, according to the release.

The ACLU has not decided whether to seek legal action if the book policy is not rescinded.

"We always keep all options on the table, but we're hopeful Benton County officials will understand that denying books to incarcerated people isn't just unconstitutional, it's also counterproductive and antithetical to their obligations to the community at large," Dickson said.