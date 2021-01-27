Arkansas recruiting director leaving for Auburn

An Arkansas football helmet sits on the sideline during a game between the Razorbacks and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Charlie Kaijo)
FAYETTEVILLE — Joshua Thompson, the University of Arkansas football program’s executive director of recruiting, has left to join Bryan Harsin’s first-year staff at Auburn, sources confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.
Thompson’s title with the Tigers will be director of football external operations.
Thompson, a Texas A&M graduate, started with the Razorbacks in May 2019 after serving in the same position at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018 and as an assistant in player personnel at Texas A&M in 2017.
