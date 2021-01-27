Arkansas-UConn game time changed

Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee (33) is shown during a game against Missouri on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

— The start time for Arkansas' women's basketball game against Connecticut on Thursday has been pushed back one hour.

The game between the No. 3 Huskies and No. 19 Razorbacks is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The game will still be televised by ESPN2 but with new announcers, play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle and analyst Carolyn Peck.

UConn (10-0) was added to Arkansas' schedule last week as a replacement for a game against Vanderbilt, which canceled the remainder of its season due to covid-19 concerns.

It will be the first meeting between the Razorbacks and Huskies since their only other meeting in November 1998, a 100-64 victory by UConn in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (11-6) is on a two-game losing streak following road losses at No. 4 South Carolina and No. 22 Georgia. The Razorbacks are 7-1 at home this season, including a victory over No. 9 Baylor in December.