Bentonville school board approves emergency covid-19 leave

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board approved up to 10 days of additional emergency covid-19 leave Tuesday for licensed and classified personnel.

The board voted 7-0 in support of the policy, which will be retroactive and applicable Jan. 4 through June 30.

"We'll all remember this year," said Joe Quinn, board member. "It's a sad time that we're living through, but we're getting there."

Federal money will be used to fund the policy, said Leslee Wright, communications director.

Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 on Dec. 21, which includes a stimulus and pandemic relief package of almost $900 billion, said Debbie Jones, superintendent.

The relief package features Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for K-12 education, she said.

Arkansas will receive some $558 million, Jones said, with $3.6 million dedicated to Bentonville schools.

Employees who are ordered by the district, medical professionals or the Arkansas Department of Health to quarantine or isolate for covid-19 because of testing positive for the virus, are experiencing covid-19 symptoms and are seeking medical diagnoses, are probable close contacts or are identified as close contacts will receive the full daily rate of pay when taking emergency covid-19 leave, according to the policy.

Job responsibilities must not be able to be accomplished remotely to qualify for the leave, according to the policy.

"Teachers can telework; bus drivers have a harder time," said Eric White, board president.

Employees taking the emergency leave to care for an immediate family member living in the same household who's subject to a covid-19 quarantine or isolation order or are caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed because of covid-19 have the option to take the emergency leave at two-thirds of their daily pay, according to the policy.

The district's previous covid-19 emergency leave policy didn't include provisions for receiving two-thirds pay under such circumstances, said Tanya Sharp, chief operating officer.

An employee may not supplement a traditional sick day when receiving two-thirds pay under this policy, according to supporting documents.

"If they choose to use sick days, the employee will receive sick pay," Wright said.

Jones said she's amazed by the work district staff is accomplishing during the pandemic.

"We can't forget the people who keep it going," she said. "We never forget what they're contributing."