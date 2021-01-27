Bid to thump election panel fails

The Pulaski County Quorum Court fell short of passing a resolution criticizing Pulaski County election commissioners while praising the Election Commission staff Tuesday night.

After nearly an hour of debate, a 7-4 vote in favor of the resolution, with three abstentions, fell one vote short of the majority needed to pass.

Voting in favor were Judy Green, Curtis Keith, Teresa Coney, Donna Massey, Lillie McMullen, Julie Blackwood and Kathy Lewison. Phil Stowers, Luke McCoy, Doug Reed and Paul Elliot voted against the resolution.

Kristina Gulley, Tyler Denton and Staci Medlock abstained.

The resolution's appearance at the meeting came after infighting in the Pulaski County Election Commission.

In November 2019, County Judge Barry Hyde, a Democrat, assumed hiring and firing authority over the commission's staff, citing an "abusive" work environment caused by an unnamed commissioner.

During the November 2020 general election, Shawn Camp, the county's assistant director of elections, filed a police report claiming that commission chairman Evelyn Gomez pushed him while trying to gain access to offices used by the commission staff.

All three election commissioners later voted to prevent Camp from handling ballots. On Jan. 5, Gomez and commissioner Kristi Stahr voted to decertify Bryan Poe, the director of elections, over alleged mishandling of votes.

Republicans referred to depositions from the Arkansas Claims Commission from Poe in their arguments that something was mishandled.

McMullen, sponsor of Tuesday's resolution, called the actions of Gomez an assault and the desertification of Poe worrisome.

"In an overly zealous and punitive decision, the election commissioners of Pulaski County voted to decertify our election [director] of Pulaski County," McMullen said. "He has an impeccable record."

McMullen continued that the hostile work environment may have contributed to mistakes made by the election commission staff.

Opponents of the resolution cited a lack of time to analyze it.

"We were given this item last Thursday for those that were given email packets," McCoy said. "This is not a flimsy item to consider. Some of you probably got this in the mail and probably even had less time to consider it."

Stowers attempted to dismiss the resolution entirely, calling it slanderous. That attempt failed in an 8-3 vote.

"I find the resolution to be slanderous, disparaging and defamatory," Stowers said during the meeting.

When debate opened on the matter, Stowers said the resolution does not hold the staff of the Election Commission responsible enough for the mishandling of ballots.

"Where is the accountability in this resolution for the reckless incompetency and gross negligence of Director Poe and his staff for counting 327 disqualified ballots, losing ballots, mishandling ballots and the rest of the well-documented comedy of errors committed by the director of elections and his staff that ultimately led to a botched legislative race here in Pulaski County?" Stowers asked the other Quorum Court members.

Stowers said that even if the resolution focused on the incident on Election Day, he could support it based on a "he-said-she-said" situation over Camp's accusation against Gomez.

"That was an accusation that the prosecutor across the street was not willing to press charges because there was a conflict," Stowers said. "The only two people that were there were Mr. Camp and Mrs. Gomez.

Stahr issued one of the several public comments to the Pulaski County Quorum Court about the resolution.

"Unfortunately this resolution creates more divisiveness and has several mischaracterizations that are defamatory in nature and if printed in public would [lead] to libel," Stahr said in the statement read by Justin Blagg.

Stahr said she was thankful that the resolution failed, although she had hoped it would not be heard at all.

"I'm really glad it failed," Stahr said. "I wish it was never presented."

Of the 10 Democrats present, three abstained, which McMullen said she respects but remains happy that some awareness was raised about the Pulaski County Election Commission.

"I think that they were not really sure, and they were not willing to take that step if there was uncertainty that they had," McMullen said.