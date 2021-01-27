Biden pledges 16% spurt in deliveries of vaccine to states

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a man who came to get a COVID-19 vaccine holds his paperwork as he talks to a New York City health department worker outside a closed vaccine hub in the Brooklyn borough of New York. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

WASHINGTON -- Answering growing frustration over vaccine shortages, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. is surging deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.

As vaccine rollout struggles continue and scientists warn that more-contagious variants of the virus are beginning to take hold, California and other large states are beginning to loosen virus restrictions.

Biden, calling the push a "wartime effort," said the administration was working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. He acknowledged that states in recent weeks have been left guessing how much vaccine they will have from one week to the next.

Shortages have been so severe that some vaccination sites around the U.S. had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shots.

"This is unacceptable," Biden said. "Lives are at stake."

He promised a roughly 16% boost in deliveries to states over the next three weeks.

The administration said it plans to buy another 100 million doses each from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna to ensure it has enough vaccine for the long-term. Even more vaccine could be available if federal scientists approve a single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson, which is expected to seek emergency authorization in coming weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the government plans to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week's allotment of 8.6 million. The figures represent doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It was not immediately clear how long the surge of doses could be sustained.

Moderna this month raised its global target for the year from 500 million doses to 600 million. Pfizer and BioNTech recently raised their target from 1.3 billion doses to 2 billion doses. Much of that supply is promised to other countries.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said during a Bloomberg event Tuesday morning that the company would be able to supply the United States with 200 million doses two months earlier than expected because of a labeling change that allows medical providers to squeeze an extra dose out of each vial.

Governors and top health officials have been increasingly raising the alarm about inadequate supplies and the need for earlier and more reliable estimates of how much vaccine is on the way so that they can plan.

Biden's team held its first virus-related call with the nation's governors Tuesday and pledged to provide states with firm vaccine allocations three weeks ahead of delivery.

Biden made the announcement a day after he grew more bullish about exceeding his vaccine pledge to deliver 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that a rate of 1.5 million doses per day could soon be achieved.

The administration also has promised more openness and said that it will hold news briefings three times a week, beginning today, about the outbreak that has killed more than 420,000 Americans.

"We appreciate the administration stating that it will provide states with slightly higher allocations for the next few weeks, but we are going to need much more supply," said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican.

The setup inherited from the Trump administration has been marked by miscommunication and unexplained bottlenecks, with shortages reported in some places even as vaccine doses remain on the shelf.

Officials in West Virginia, which has had one of the best rates of administering vaccine, said they have fewer than 11,000 first doses on hand even after this week's shipment.

"I'm screaming my head off" for more, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said.

California, which has faced criticism over a slow vaccine rollout, announced Tuesday that it is centralizing its hodgepodge of county systems and streamlining appointment sign-up, notification and eligibility. Residents have been baffled by the varying rules in different counties.

A new statewide secretary will spearhead operations and delivery, working with private third party administrators, as yet unnamed, to decide where the state's supply of vaccine should go when the federal supply ramps up to meet demand, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

And in Colorado, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said the limited supply of vaccine from the federal government is prompting the state to repurpose second doses as first doses, though he expects that people scheduled for their second shots will still be able to keep their appointments.

ALLOCATION CYCLE

The weekly allocation cycle for first doses begins on Monday nights, when federal officials review data on vaccine availability from manufacturers to determine how much each state can have. Allocations are based on each jurisdiction's population of people 18 and older.

States are notified on Tuesdays of their allocations through a computer network called Tiberius and other channels, after which they can specify where they want doses shipped. Deliveries start the following Monday.

A similar but separate process for ordering second doses, which must be given three to four weeks after the first, begins each week on Sunday nights.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the CDC reported that just over half of the 44 million doses distributed to states have been put in people's arms. That is well short of the hundreds of millions of doses that experts say will need to be administered to achieve herd immunity and conquer the outbreak.

The U.S. ranks fifth in the world in the number of doses administered relative to the country's population, behind No. 1 Israel, United Arab Emirates, Britain and Bahrain, according to the University of Oxford.

The reason more of the available shots in the U.S. haven't been dispensed isn't entirely clear. But many vaccination sites are apparently holding large quantities of vaccine in reserve to make sure people who have already gotten their first shots receive the required second ones on schedule.

Also, some state officials have complained of a lag between when they report their vaccination numbers to the government and when the figures are posted on the CDC website.

The vaccine rollout across the 27-nation European Union has also run into roadblocks and has likewise been criticized as too slow. Pfizer is delaying deliveries while it upgrades its plant in Belgium to increase capacity. And AstraZeneca disclosed that its initial shipment will be smaller than expected.

The EU, with 450 million citizens, is demanding that the pharmaceutical companies meet their commitments on schedule.

LIFTING ORDERS

With a two-month spike in cases beginning to subside, California is lifting the state's stay-at-home order. New York, Illinois, Michigan and Massachusetts also are easing restrictions.

The shift comes as new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining. Still, the new variants -- including one in the U.K., another in South Africa and a Brazilian one first identified in the U.S. on Monday in Minnesota -- are setting off alarms, and may be more transmissible.

"We're just asking to go backwards by easing restrictions without focusing on achieving herd immunity with vaccination," said Sadiya Khan, an epidemiologist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. "It's very fragile."

After almost a year of lockdown, and losses both human and economic, governors and mayors are under intense pressure to balance safety and the desires of many constituents.

Newsom on Monday lifted restrictions statewide that effectively closed thousands of California businesses -- including restaurants, bars, hair salons and movie theaters -- for the past two months. The state made the call after seeing declines in new caseloads and hospitalizations.

"Today, we can start to see some real light at the end of the tunnel as it relates to case numbers," Newsom said at a news conference.

Last week, officials in Illinois said restaurants in Chicago and its suburbs could open for indoor dining. Those rules had been in place since October.

"The risk of a resurgence in Illinois, particularly with extremely contagious new variants is serious," Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a news conference. "Our ability to have limited indoor restaurant service and to restart youth sports could be cut short if we aren't extremely careful."

Michigan will allow limited indoor dining at restaurants and bars starting Feb. 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said Friday. "Our actions saved our hospitals from shutting down, our actions saved lives," she said during a news conference in Lansing.

On Monday, Massachusetts lifted a curfew that forced restaurants, movie theaters and many other businesses to close by 9:30 p.m., and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said elective surgeries can resume in Buffalo's Erie County, where he spoke Monday. More adjustments will be made over the next couple of days.

"We saw that holiday spike, and then you see it start to trail off," Cuomo said.

Other states are more cautious. Despite an easing of its caseload, Nevada extended limits on group gatherings so that they are in effect for casinos during the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

In Colorado, there are no immediate plans to reduce rules, even though the case numbers have been declining for two weeks, according to Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist.

"It's going to probably be until at least this summer that we really need to continue all of the strategies that we're using," she said during an online news briefing.

ANTIBODY DRUGS

Meanwhile, studies from two drugmakers suggest that antibody drugs that fight covid-19 can help keep patients out of the hospital and possibly prevent illness in some uninfected people.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly said Tuesday that a two-antibody combo reduced the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in newly diagnosed, nonhospitalized covid-19 patients at high risk of serious illness because of age or other health conditions. All 10 deaths that occurred in the study were among those receiving placebo rather than the antibodies.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said partial results from an ongoing study suggest its drug combination completely prevented symptomatic infections in housemates of someone with covid-19. Importantly, the drug was given as multiple shots rather than through an IV. The need for an infusion has greatly limited the use of antibody drugs in the pandemic because of health care shortages.

None of the new results have been published or reviewed by other scientists, and the Regeneron ones were based on only one quarter of patients in its study and were not a planned early analysis.

Antibodies are proteins that attach to a virus and block it from infecting cells, but it takes several weeks after infection or vaccination for the most effective ones to form. The drugs aim to help right away, by supplying concentrated doses of one or two antibodies that worked best against the coronavirus in lab tests.

U.S. regulators have allowed emergency use of some Lilly and Regeneron antibodies for mild or moderate covid-19 cases that do not require hospitalization while studies of them continued.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Drew, Zeke Miller, Marilynn Marchione, Amy Taxin, Janie Har and staff members of The Associated Press; by Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post; and by Christopher Palmeri and Emma Court of Bloomberg News (WPNS).

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a cyclist passes a closed vaccination center at the George Westinghouse High School in New York.

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Muriel Mandell, 99, leaves a New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center after receiving her first dose in New York.

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington.

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Dr. John Corman, the chief clinical officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, holds a sign that reads "Need Vaccine" to signal workers to bring him more doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 as he works at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle.

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, people work near refrigerators used to store the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, as patients who have received the shot sit in an observation area during a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2021, file photo, registered Nurse Shyun Lin, left, administers Alda Maxis, 70, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments in the Brooklyn borough of New York.