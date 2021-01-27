Convention Center a vaccination site

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Covid-19 vaccinations will be given to registered Jefferson County residents 70 and older from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza.

Interested residents must schedule an appointment by visiting: tinyurl.com/y5clju49. Those without internet access may call City Hall at (870) 730-2145 for assistance with scheduling.

Volunteers, including people with medical backgrounds, are needed to assist with the event. Anyone interested can contact the mayor's office at (870) 730-2000, ext. 7, for more information.