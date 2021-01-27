Dollarway cruises to victory

Prince Okojie of Dollarway spins out of a Palestine-Wheatley trap for a basket in the second half Tuesday at the Dollarway Fieldhouse. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Dollarway reached an important moment in its boys basketball season.

The Cardinals' win percentage surpassed .500 for the first time after a 56-27 victory Tuesday over Palestine-Wheatley in the Dollarway Fieldhouse. The win is the fourth in a row for the Cardinals (7-6, 6-3 Conference 3A-6), who have won five of their last six.

Along with the upward swing is new-found confidence.

"It's a good thing for us, especially for the confidence since we started out a little rocky," said senior center Prince Okojie, who led the Cards with 14 points. "And now, we're just building our confidence and we keep on going."

Dollarway entered Tuesday night tied for third place in the conference with Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School following a 51-50 comeback victory there. Palestine-Wheatley, needing a win to stay in playoff contention, fell to 8-10 and 4-5.

Dollarway has beaten Palestine-Wheatley by an average of 31 points this season and hardly gave the Patriots a chance to contend Tuesday, jumping out to a 21-3 lead and leading 23-6 at halftime. The Cards took the opportunity to play more relaxed than in its past two games, a five-point overtime win against DeWitt and one-point decision at Lighthouse.

Devion Branch scored 10 points and Trace Suggs eight for the Cards. Kevon Medley had eight points, all in the third quarter, to lead the Patriots.

The Cardinals are playing their best basketball going into a key showdown Friday night at conference-leading Helena-West Helena Central (8-4, 7-1), which suffered its first 3A-6 loss to Lighthouse 52-48 at home on Tuesday. But, in Okojie's words, it took the entire team coming together for one goal.

"They're listening more," fourth-year Dollarway Coach James Jones said. "In the first half of the season, we were undisciplined and taking bad shots, kind of pointing fingers at each other and not playing team ball and other little selfish things. They finally bought into the system. We said, 'You're going to have to listen, be fundamentally sound on offense, defense and just play your role in the game when you're asked to.'"