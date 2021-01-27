Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville drops 13 3-pointers on Springdale Har-Ber

by Rick Fires | Today at 2:24 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville bombarded Springdale Har-Ber with three-pointers Tuesday night.

Claudia Bridges scored 31 points and Caroline Lyles added 25 more to lead Fayetteville to a 77-65 victory over Har-Ber in 6A-West Conference action at Wildcat Arena.

Bridges was the lead bomber with six of the Lady Bulldogs' 13 three-pointers. Lyles had five three-pointers while Allison Byars and Loren Lindsey each contributed one apiece for Fayetteville (8-6, 4-1), which remained in second place in the 6A-West Conference behind Bentonville.

The game was a good start for Fayetteville, which plays another road game Friday at Bentonville West. The loss was the second straight for Har-Ber after the Lady Wildcats fell to Rogers High last Friday.

"This team can score," Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer said. "It's one of the best scoring teams I've had in a long time. Defensively, we've not done a great job. But, offensively, we've shot the ball well and executed well. I like our effort, too."

Fayetteville's long-ranged efficiency overshadowed a fine performance by Pacious McDaniel, who worked inside for 32 points for Springdale Har-Ber (5-6, 3-3).

Fayetteville was on target from the outset and the Lady Bulldogs didn't slow down while racing to leads of 44-24 at halftime and 62-50 after three quarters. Fayetteville accumulated 24 points on eight three-pointers in the first half which matched Har-Ber's total for two quarters.

Byars contributed from long range while three Fayetteville starters went to the bench for a breather in the second quarter. Byars made a free thrown and followed with a three-pointer to prompt a Har-Ber timeout with 31/2 minutes left in the second quarter.

Har-Ber began connecting after halftime and cut the Fayetteville lead to 51-41 on a three-point play by McDaniel midway through the third quarter. But Fayetteville maintained its lead behind Bridges and Lyles, who combined for seven points to end the quarter.

BOYS

Springdale Har-Ber 56, Fayetteville 41

Springdale Har-Ber used its inside game to overpower Fayetteville.

Center Jermaine Tilford scored 20 points while forward Noah Livingston added 14 and forward Garrett Nerenberg chipped in 8 for Har-Ber (13-4, 5-2), which pulled into a tie with the Bulldogs in the 6A-West standings. Landon Glasper and CJ Williams each scored 11 points for Fayetteville (14-4, 5-2), which fell behind early and couldn't catch the Wildcats.

Both teams are two games behind league-leading Bentonville.

Fayetteville got to within 39-39 after a basket by Williams early in the fourth quarter. But Har-Ber pulled away again while outscoring Fayetteville 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

Tilford, Livingston, and Nerenberg took turns attacking the basket for inside shots and the Wildcats kept their lead by making 15 of 19 free throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT