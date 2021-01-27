Fayetteville drops 13 3-pointers on Springdale Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- Fayetteville bombarded Springdale Har-Ber with three-pointers Tuesday night.

Claudia Bridges scored 31 points and Caroline Lyles added 25 more to lead Fayetteville to a 77-65 victory over Har-Ber in 6A-West Conference action at Wildcat Arena.

Bridges was the lead bomber with six of the Lady Bulldogs' 13 three-pointers. Lyles had five three-pointers while Allison Byars and Loren Lindsey each contributed one apiece for Fayetteville (8-6, 4-1), which remained in second place in the 6A-West Conference behind Bentonville.

The game was a good start for Fayetteville, which plays another road game Friday at Bentonville West. The loss was the second straight for Har-Ber after the Lady Wildcats fell to Rogers High last Friday.

"This team can score," Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer said. "It's one of the best scoring teams I've had in a long time. Defensively, we've not done a great job. But, offensively, we've shot the ball well and executed well. I like our effort, too."

Fayetteville's long-ranged efficiency overshadowed a fine performance by Pacious McDaniel, who worked inside for 32 points for Springdale Har-Ber (5-6, 3-3).

Fayetteville was on target from the outset and the Lady Bulldogs didn't slow down while racing to leads of 44-24 at halftime and 62-50 after three quarters. Fayetteville accumulated 24 points on eight three-pointers in the first half which matched Har-Ber's total for two quarters.

Byars contributed from long range while three Fayetteville starters went to the bench for a breather in the second quarter. Byars made a free thrown and followed with a three-pointer to prompt a Har-Ber timeout with 31/2 minutes left in the second quarter.

Har-Ber began connecting after halftime and cut the Fayetteville lead to 51-41 on a three-point play by McDaniel midway through the third quarter. But Fayetteville maintained its lead behind Bridges and Lyles, who combined for seven points to end the quarter.

BOYS

Springdale Har-Ber 56, Fayetteville 41

Springdale Har-Ber used its inside game to overpower Fayetteville.

Center Jermaine Tilford scored 20 points while forward Noah Livingston added 14 and forward Garrett Nerenberg chipped in 8 for Har-Ber (13-4, 5-2), which pulled into a tie with the Bulldogs in the 6A-West standings. Landon Glasper and CJ Williams each scored 11 points for Fayetteville (14-4, 5-2), which fell behind early and couldn't catch the Wildcats.

Both teams are two games behind league-leading Bentonville.

Fayetteville got to within 39-39 after a basket by Williams early in the fourth quarter. But Har-Ber pulled away again while outscoring Fayetteville 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

Tilford, Livingston, and Nerenberg took turns attacking the basket for inside shots and the Wildcats kept their lead by making 15 of 19 free throws.