Fayetteville woman sentenced to federal prison for meth

by Ron Wood | Today at 7:00 a.m.
Donna Sara Daosavanh

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison Monday for dealing methamphetamine.

Donna Sara Daosavanh, 33, of Fayetteville was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by five years of supervised release on one count of distribution of meth.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force operating undercover bought a half-pound of meth from Daosavanh on March 6.

Daosavanh was indicted by a federal grand jury in August and entered a guilty plea in October. She was convicted in 2012 of aiding and abetting in the distribution of meth.

