Follow live: Razorbacks host Ole Miss

11:35, 1H — Devo Davis with a really impressive sequence to send us to the under-12 media timeout. He deflected a pass in the lane defensively, jumped and grabbed it, swerved through several Ole Miss defenders in transition and got a tough floater in the lane to go, plus the foul. He will be at the line when play resumes. Arkansas leads 15-13. The Razorbacks are plus-6 in his four minutes in the lineup. Luis Rodriguez leads the Rebels with six points, Devontae Shuler has four and KJ Buffen three.

12:39, 1H — Jalen Tate drives the lane, gets a rim protector off his feet and finishes at the rim. Razorbacks have a 13-11 lead. It’s Tate’s first bucket of the night. Some of his moves and methods scoring around the rim can look really unorthodox, but he’s effective inside the arc for the most part.

14:29, 1H — JD Notae gets in on the scoring with a 3 from the top of the key. His triple ties the game at 11. Davonte Davis credited with the assist.

15:29, 1H — Desi Sills stops the bleeding with a 3 from the right wing out of the timeout. Jaylin Williams, who checked in for Connor Vanover at the first media timeout, passed up a 3 to get a better one. Still wish he would pull the trigger from deep more. He has a great touch.

15:52, 1H — Moses Moody’s second turnover of the early going turns into a dunk for Devontae Shuler. He then scores at the rim the next time down the floor. Rebels have scored seven straight points and lead 9-5.

16:39, 1H — Jalen Tate has a pair of turnovers early on. His second was a lob pass to Justin Smith from near midcourt against Ole Miss’ 1-3-1 zone. The pass hit the rim, and the Rebels wound up getting to the line on their ensuing possession. His first resulted in a Luis Rodriguez dunk. We’re tied 5-5.

18:32, 1H — Ole Miss throws its extended halfcourt zone at the Razorbacks for the first time and Arkansas gets a Connor Vanover dunk out of it. Great find by Moses Moody, who hit Vanover on a baseline cut as he drove the left side of the lane. Arkansas up 5-2. Ole Miss calls for time.

19:11, 1H — Moses Moody is fouled shooting a 3 in the left corner off a feed from Desi Sills. He hits all three free throws to get Arkansas on the board. The student section is pretty full tonight. Should be a fun crowd if the Razorbacks play well.

19:15, 1H — Jalen Tate turned the ball over attempting to hit Moses Moody on Arkansas’ first possession of the game. COuldn’t tell if the pass was off line, but Moody was not expecting the pass. Ole Miss then airballs a 3 on its first possession.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Second straight start for this group and 10th of the season. It has scored at a 1.36 PPP clip over 22 possessions together in SEC play.

Tate put together arguably his best performance as a Razorback at Vanderbilt, scoring 25 points to go with eight assists. He has knocked down 5 of his last 9 attempts from 3-point range, giving Arkansas a needed boost from the perimeter. Tate has been solid defensively of late, too, coming away with eight steals in the last two games.

Moody bounced back from a subpar showing against Auburn with a 25-point effort against the Commodores. He made 9 of 12 shots inside the arc in the win. Smith also played well in his third game back from ankle surgery, adding 12 points and seven rebounds. He has 12 rebounds in his last two games and nine have come on the offensive end.

Despite experiencing some offensive struggles a couple of weeks ago, Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC in offensive efficiency, scoring 103.5 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom. If the Razorbacks can clean up their interior defense a bit – opponents have hit 54.5% of their 2-point looks in league games – they can perhaps go on a run as the back half of conference play begins.

Ole Miss' starters: Devontae Shuler, Jarkel Joiner, Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and KJ Buffen.

The Rebels come into tonight's game as one of the best defensive teams in the country. According to KenPom data, Ole Miss boasts the No. 16 defensive efficiency rating in college basketball, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions for the season. Its DER in SEC-only games is 98.0, which ranks third in the league.

The issue is the Rebels have a difficult time scoring. They scored 64 and 61 points in their last two wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Ole Miss is No. 12 in the SEC in effective field goal percentage and 3-point shooting, 13th in offensive efficiency and last in free throw shooting. Shuler and Joiner, who is a transfer from Cal State Bakersfield, are the two most ball-dominant players on the Rebels' roster. Shuler leads the team in scoring at 14.9 per game.

Rodriguez averages 6.8 rebounds per game, and White trails him at 5.4. White is a very talented forward from Arizona State. He has been very efficient this season inside the arc, finishing 69% of his attempts. He also leads the SEC in free throw rate, taking more than one shot at the line for every field goal attempted.