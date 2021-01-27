Sections
Longtime principal dies of covid-19

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 7:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Bobby D. Hulse, principal of Norfork High School for four decades, died early Wednesday, the Norfork School District announced on its Facebook page.

"There are not enough adjectives to describe how great a man we lost today," Chip Layne, superintendent of the Norfork district wrote in a Facebook post. "I simply use a word I don't toss around too often, 'Legend.' Our job now is to honor this great man and do our part to comfort his great family and each other."

The Baxter Bulletin newspaper in Mountain Home reported that Hulse, 76, had been hospitalized with covid-19 since late December. Hulse had been the high school's principal for 41 years. A one-time athlete in the White Hall School District, Hulse had also been a coach. The Norfork School District gym is named for him.

The first 14 years of his 55-year career were in the Hermitage School District.

