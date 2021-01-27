2 Little Rock schools shifting to remote instruction through Feb. 5

The Little Rock School District announced Wednesday that its largest elementary and middle schools -- Don Roberts Elementary and Pinnacle View Middle -- have transitioned to all-virtual instruction through Feb. 5.

Additionally, West High School of Innovation, which is adjacent to Pinnacle View, will be all-virtual through Friday.

Pinnacle View reported two cases of covid-19 and 15 students and employees quarantined during the 24-hour period between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Roberts had reported three covid-19 cases and 30 students and employees quarantined in the same period.

Overall, the capital city school system had 10 covid cases and 107 quarantined in the latest 24-hour period.