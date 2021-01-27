Man suspected in Independence County slaying surrenders in Missouri, authorities say

After nearly a daylong manhunt involving several agencies, a 28-year-old man surrendered to police Tuesday night in the killing of an Independence County man, according to authorities.

Independence County deputies were seeking Cody Weathers in connection with the death of 30-year-old Adam Lowery, Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said in an email.

The agency posted on their Facebook page that Arkansas State Police, the state Game and Fish Commission and Batesville police assisted in the search.

Weathers surrendered to Springfield, Mo. police on Tuesday, Stephens said.

According to a news release from state police, the investigation began Monday after Lowery’s body was discovered inside a residence at 1320 Rounds Road, east of Batesville.

The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of Lowery’s death, authorities said.

Weathers remained in the Greene County jail Wednesday morning, according to an online inmate roster. No bond was listed.