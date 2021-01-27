PREP BASKETBALL: Mounties squeak by rival War Eagles

BOYS

ROGERS 42, ROGERS HERITAGE 40

ROGERS – Will Liddell had a game-high 17 points Tuesday night, as he and the Rogers Mounties held on to squeak out a 42-40 over rival Rogers Heritage Heritage in War Eagle Arena.

“I give them as much credit as I do ourselves,” Rogers coach Lamont Frazier said. “We kept bouncing back, but so did they. I think it was a very competitive, hard-fought game both ways.”

After Will Liddell opened the game with a three, Heritage went on an 11-0 run. Lucas Surratt drained three straight beyond the arc with just over two minutes left in the first quarter. A jumper by Rex Krout ended the drought for the Mounties, who finished the quarter with a steal and dunk by Liddell to cut the deficit to 15-7.

Rogers turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, holding Heritage without a field goal. The Mounties scored seven straight points, including consecutive layups by Baylor Lacewell, cutting the lead to one.

Heritage did manage to go 4 for 4 from the line in the quarter, but a pair of buckets by Liddell, including an ally-oop layup as the shot clock was about to expire, gave Rogers a 20-19 halftime lead.

The teams exchanged buckets early in the second half, as a 3-pointer from Heritage’s Noah Green cut the Mountie lead back to 27-26 with 2:20 left in the third. But the Mounties ended the quarter on an 8-0 run, including a driving layup by Liddell to give Rogers a 35-26 advantage.

“Obviously, we still have some improving to do, but we’ll take the win and keep moving forward,” Frazier said. “We just have to limit ourselves to what we can do according to the game, and hope that works.”

Heritage quickly responded, beginning the fourth with an 8-0 run of its own. Sophomore Micah Hill looked to take over the game for the War Eagles, scoring 10 of his team-high 15 down the stretch.

A Liddell layup with 2:40 remaining extended the Rogers lead back to 40-34, but Hill hit a pair of buckets late, including a fade-away jumper with 22 seconds left to pull the War Eagles to within two.

After a missed Mountie free throw, Heritage had a chance to tie it — or win it — at the buzzer. But Hill was unable to get the shot off, allowing Rogers to hold on.

Surratt finished with nine points for Heritage, while Green added seven. Karsen Uecker had eight for Rogers, with Collin Chrisman chipping in six.

GIRLS

ROGERS HERITAGE 56, ROGERS 51

The see-saw battle between the rival teams went down to the wire, with the Lady War Eagles (3-13, 1-4) landing the last blow for their first 6A West conference victory.

Heritage shot out of the gates with a stellar first-quarter, leading 15-8. But a pair of 3-pointers by Aubrey Treadwell and Camiran Brockhoff led a Mounties charge in the second quarter, as Rogers (12-6, 4-3) took a 25-23 halftime lead. Mountie Ava Maner’s 3-pointer with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter knotted the score at 50-50, but back-to-back layups by Carlee Casteel put Heritage back in front 54-50. The War Eagles iced it with a pair of free throws in the final moments.

Casteel scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to pace Heritage. Taylor Treadwell led Rogers with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.