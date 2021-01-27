• Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell's account after he continued to perpetuate the claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, because of "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy, a spokesman said in a statement. The policy was implemented in September and is targeted at fighting disinformation. It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account. Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after President Joe Biden's administration has begun. Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's have said they would stop carrying My Pillow's products, Lindell previously said. Lindell also is facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that their voting machines played a role in alleged election fraud. He had also urged Trump to declare martial law in Minnesota to obtain its ballots and overturn the election. After the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Twitter has banned more than 70,000 accounts for pushing misinformation. Trump, who had urged on the mob, has also had his account permanently suspended.

• Miley Cyrus is joining the all-star roster of artists set to perform on Super Bowl Sunday. Cyrus will perform at the "TikTok Tailgate" on Feb. 7, hours before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneer kicks off in Tampa, Fla. "I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game ... . Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus said on Instagram. The tailgate event is set to begin at 1:30 that day and will air on CBS and TikTok. Cyrus, 28, is the latest music star to be announced by the NFL as part of the Super Bowl festivities. The Weeknd will headline the halftime show, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up for the national anthem. "America the Beautiful" will be performed by H.E.R. Last week, the NFL said 7,500 health care workers, who have been vaccinated against covid-19, will be welcomed as guests at the Super Bowl. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 43, is making his 10th appearance in a Super Bowl -- his first with Tampa -- and will look to win his seventh career championship. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25, meanwhile, sets out to defend his title after winning his first Super Bowl last year.