BASEBALL

Source: Semien to Blue Jays

Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Semien will become the fourth free agent added by the Blue Jays this offseason. Semien hit .223 with 7 home runs, 23 RBI and .679 OPS in 53 games last season, his sixth with Oakland. He earned $4,814,815 in prorated pay from a $13 million salary. Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, when he hit 33 home runs with 92 RBI with an .892 OPS. Toronto went 32-28 and was swept in two games by the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays in a first-round series last season.

BASKETBALL

Surgery for LeVert

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney. Team officials made the announcement Tuesday and said LeVert, 26, is expected to make a full recovery. The Pacers said no additional treatment is needed. Doctors found the small mass during a routine, post-trade physical and immediately conducted additional tests. LeVert was part of the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn then was dealt by the Rockets to Indiana for Victor Oladipo. The Pacers said LeVert was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and had surgery Monday at a local hospital. LeVert was averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season.

RUNNING

New date for Boston Marathon

The 125th edition of the Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts' covid-19 restrictions, race officials said Tuesday. The Boston Athletic Association said it has "cautious optimism" the event will take place. Last year's Boston Marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled two months later, the first time since 1897 that the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run. Plans for this year's race are pending approval from the eight cities and towns that are part of the marathon route. Road races are not permitted until the state's reopening plan enters Phase 4. Massachusetts reverted to Phase 3 in December. A total of 15,972 people ran a virtual race last year, completing the 26.2-mile distance on their own over a 10-day period. In 1918, the marathon format was modified to a relay due to World War I; the 2013 race was stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished but while many recreational runners were still on the course.

FOOTBALL

SEC media days moved

The SEC is moving the league's 2021 football media days from Nashville, Tenn., to Hoover, Ala., in July. The league announced the move Tuesday with Nashville now rescheduled to host media days in 2023. The SEC canceled its media days in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event now is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover on July 19-22. That hotel has hosted SEC football media days 18 of last 19 events. The league plans to announce where it will hold football media days in 2022 soon.

HORSE RACING

Rain impacts Santa Anita

Santa Anita has canceled live racing on Friday because of strong rains expected to hit Southern California over the next few days. Two weekend stakes races on the turf, the Grade 2 San Marcos on Saturday and the $75,000 Baffle on Sunday, will be moved to Feb. 5 and 6, respectively. Racing is set to resume on Saturday, highlighted by the Robert Lewis Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep. Track officials say they will schedule extra races throughout next week to make up for those that were originally set to run on Friday.