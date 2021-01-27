Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Online forum on school choice set for Thursday

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 6:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

The Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting about school choice options and upcoming legislation at 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the organization’s Facebook page.

The event will be broadcast at: https://bit.ly/3cgftc7

Cara Candall, director of education opportunity at ExcelinEd, will moderate the event. A former classroom teacher, Candall has spent the last 10 years working in education policy as a senior fellow with both Pioneer Institute and the Center for Education Reform. She has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies.

The following individuals will be panelists:

• Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at Reason Foundation, the executive director at Educational Freedom Institute and an adjunct scholar at Cato Institute.

• Jherrithan Dukes, principal of Friendship Aspire Academy Public Charter School in Pine Bluff. He previously taught in the Little Rock School District and served as assistant principal at eStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock.

• Sarah McKenzie, executive director of the Office for Education Policy and an assistant research professor in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas.

• Cheri Stevenson, director of academy and adult services at Access, a nonprofit in Little Rock that provides services for individuals with special needs.

Viewers of the event can submit questions to the panelists via direct message on Facebook or via email to info@thereformalliance.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT