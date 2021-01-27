Online forum on school choice set for Thursday

A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

The Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting about school choice options and upcoming legislation at 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the organization’s Facebook page.

The event will be broadcast at: https://bit.ly/3cgftc7

Cara Candall, director of education opportunity at ExcelinEd, will moderate the event. A former classroom teacher, Candall has spent the last 10 years working in education policy as a senior fellow with both Pioneer Institute and the Center for Education Reform. She has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies.

The following individuals will be panelists:

• Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at Reason Foundation, the executive director at Educational Freedom Institute and an adjunct scholar at Cato Institute.

• Jherrithan Dukes, principal of Friendship Aspire Academy Public Charter School in Pine Bluff. He previously taught in the Little Rock School District and served as assistant principal at eStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock.

• Sarah McKenzie, executive director of the Office for Education Policy and an assistant research professor in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas.

• Cheri Stevenson, director of academy and adult services at Access, a nonprofit in Little Rock that provides services for individuals with special needs.

Viewers of the event can submit questions to the panelists via direct message on Facebook or via email to info@thereformalliance.org.