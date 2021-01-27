Parkview outlasts Sylvan Hills

When Cameron Wallace stepped to the free-throw line with 8.4 seconds remaining, the Little Rock Parkview junior tried to keep the thoughts running through his mind simple.

"Lock in, lock the game in all the way."

And thanks to Wallace's two crucial makes, part of a team-best 21-point performance, the visiting Patriots escaped Sylvan Hills with a thrilling 75-72 victory Tuesday night. Bears junior forward Corey Washington's potential game-tying three-point attempt just before the buzzer was off, as Little Rock Parkview won for the ninth time in its last 10 games.

"Every guy that came in the game gave us something," Patriots Coach Scotty Thurman said. "That's what we've been preaching all season -- you never know when you're going to have to step up and when you're going to have to be the guy, whether that's offense or defense, that makes plays for us."

That was most certainly the case for Parkview (13-2, 6-1 5A-Central) in a critical conference matchup. In addition to Wallace, who also tallied 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, three other Patriots reached double figures -- Keylon Harris scored 17, JK Sanders scored 13 and Jaylen Thomas-Miller rounded things out with 12.

Much of that scoring came from deep early as Parkview surged out to a 29-19 advantage by the four-minute mark of the second quarter. In what was a physical game, the Patriots made their hay from deep.

Parkview shot 8 of 13 from beyond the arc before halftime while limiting Sylvan Hills (13-3, 5-1) to just one three-pointer on eight tries.

But the third quarter was when Bears junior Nick Smith, the No. 25 junior in the country per 247Sports, really started to find his rhythm. The 6-foot-4 guard was getting to the basket at will, scoring 24 of his game-high 37 points after the break.

The Patriots did their best to slow Smith down, utilizing a matchup zone with an occasional box-and-one, yet Thurman acknowledged that his team's plan was to make sure that if Sylvan Hills' star was going to hurt them, no other Bear would, too.

"When he gets going, he's a great player," Thurman said of Smith. "We didn't want him to score and facilitate -- we know they've got a couple of guys who can shoot it but we didn't think they could beat us with that. So we just tried to keep those guys in front of us and make sure that had to shoot it over an outstretched arm."

As Smith got going, so too did Washington, who added 15 points for the hosts, and Sylvan Hills slowly began to chip away at Parkview's lead. What was once an 11-point deficit was ultimately trimmed to four by the end of the third quarter -- although a brief scoring controversy had coaches and fans from both sides fired up heading into the final stanza.

"Anytime we come to play here, there's always a little bit of home cooking," Thurman said. "I prepared our guys for that, knowing that we weren't going to complain about any calls. We weren't going to get into that. We were just going to play the game."

The Bears finally took their first lead of the night at 63-62 with 4:47 to play, but just as they had done all night, the Patriots punched back. Parkview scored the next five points to jump ahead 67-63 before a frenzied back-and-forth stretch over just more than two minutes saw Sylvan Hills pull to within one at 71-70.

And after Harris made just one of two at the free throws with 45 seconds left, Smith dazzled once more, pirouetting for a layup with 35 seconds remaining, typing the game at 72-72.

But the night was ultimately settled when Patriots junior Jeffery Kamanga was fouled with 15.5 seconds left. Despite making just the first of his two attempts, he was able to pull down his own rebound and find Wallace, who then did the rest to finish off the win.

"We don't feel like we're shocking the world," Thurman said. "We did what we're supposed to do."