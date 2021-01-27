Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 3 men arrested in fatal Little Rock shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Cesaire Rice, Anthony Williams Jr. and Charles McCollum III ( Pulaski County sheriff's office )

Three men have been arrested and face charges in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man earlier this month, Little Rock police said Wednesday.

Charles McCollum III, 20, Cesaire Rice, 21, and Anthony Williams Jr., 21 are accused in the Jan. 14 killing of Jacob Robinson of Little Rock, police said in a news release.

The men all face one count of capital murder, five counts of terroristic act, two counts of criminal mischief and first-degree battery, according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards.

An online inmate roster showed they remained in Pulaski County jail on Wednesday. No bond was listed.

Police on Jan. 14 responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 p.m. in the 8800 block of Kanis Road, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers located James Styers, 59, of Little Rock suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Robinson was found approximately one block from where officers responded, according to the release.

Police said both men were taken to a local hospital, where Robinson later succumbed to his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT