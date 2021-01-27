Police: 3 men arrested in fatal Little Rock shooting

Three men have been arrested and face charges in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man earlier this month, Little Rock police said Wednesday.

Charles McCollum III, 20, Cesaire Rice, 21, and Anthony Williams Jr., 21 are accused in the Jan. 14 killing of Jacob Robinson of Little Rock, police said in a news release.

The men all face one count of capital murder, five counts of terroristic act, two counts of criminal mischief and first-degree battery, according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards.

An online inmate roster showed they remained in Pulaski County jail on Wednesday. No bond was listed.

Police on Jan. 14 responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 p.m. in the 8800 block of Kanis Road, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers located James Styers, 59, of Little Rock suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Robinson was found approximately one block from where officers responded, according to the release.

Police said both men were taken to a local hospital, where Robinson later succumbed to his injuries.