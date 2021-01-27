Conway officers rescue injured bald eagle from wooded area

Officers with the Conway Police Department rescued an injured bald eagle from a wooded area, police said.

Officers with the Conway Police Department rescued an injured bald eagle, police said.

Officers got a call from a concerned citizen about the injured bird located in the woods behind a residence in the 1900 block of Blackberry Lane, police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the eagle had a broken wing, Woodruff said. The officers followed the bird through the woods for about 10 minutes before getting it cornered, she added.

The Animal Welfare Unit transported the eagle to Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas for medical care, police said.