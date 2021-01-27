Reaves lifts OU over No. 5 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Oklahoma Sooners are surging. And when they can grab a tough victory at Texas, it makes no difference to them the fifth-ranked Longhorns were playing short-handed and without their coach.

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference for No. 24 Oklahoma in an 80-79 victory that was stalled by constant fouls and video reviews, and wasn't settled until the Sooners intercepted a long inbounds pass at the end.

"What a battle," Oklahoma Coach Lon Kruger said after the Sooners notched their fourth consecutive victory and second in a row over top-10 opponents. "I feel happy for the guys that they hung on."

Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) rallied from 11 down to force the game into the final seconds despite playing without Coach Shaka Smart, who announced Monday he has covid-19, starters Jericho Sims and Courtney Ramey, and key reserve Brock Cunningham. Three more Longhorns fouled out and Texas was down to just five scholarship players by the final play. Assistant coach K.T. Turner took over for Smart for the game.

Longhorns guard Matt Coleman, who sat out most of the second half, fouled out when he sent Reaves to the line for the decisive free throws. Texas got back within one when Andrew Jones made two free throws seconds later. The Longhorns then nearly forced a turnover on the inbounds pass before fouling Oklahoma's Jalen Hill with 2.3 seconds to play.

After a lengthy review to make sure Hill wasn't out of bounds when he caught the ball, he missed his first free throw, then intentionally missed his second. But the shot failed to hit the rim, giving Texas one last chance.

But left on the wrong end of the court, Turner used walk-on Blake Nevins, a former high school quarterback, to try a long pass that the Sooners intercepted, sending Texas to its second Big 12 home loss in its last three games.

Elijah Harkless scored 13 and Umoja Gibson had 12 for the Sooners (10-4, 6-3). Before his late free throws, Reaves had a key three-point play with a drive and layup that drew a fifth foul on Texas forward Greg Brown.

"You just got to make the right play at the end of the game like that, trust your instinct," Reaves said.

Kai Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrew Jones scored 13 for Texas.

NO. 9 ALABAMA 70, KENTUCKY 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help No. 9 Alabama beat Kentucky and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.

After a back-and-forth second half, Davion Mintz's three-pointer put Kentucky up 54-52 with 4:52 remaining in the game. The Alabama defense then made stops on five consecutive possessions which led to a 10-0 Crimson Tide run that essentially put the game away.

The Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 SEC) extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The Wildcats (5-10, 4-4) were led in scoring by Mintz, Dontaie Allen and Olivier Sarr all with 12 points.

AUBURN 88, NO. 12 MISSOURI 82

AUBURN, Ala. -- Sharife Cooper had 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to lead Auburn over No. 12 Missouri.

Freshmen forwards JT Thor and Chris Moore (West Memphis) each had 11 points for the Tigers (10-7, 4-5 SEC).

Missouri (10-3, 4-3) was led by seniors Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith, who scored 42 of the team's 82 points. Tilmon and Smith each scored 21 points.

NO. 18 TENNESSEE 56, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Yves Pons scored 13 points and No. 18 Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State.

Keon Johnson scored four of his eight points in the final 2:30, while taking an important charging foul, to seal the victory for Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 SEC).

While the Vols shot 37% from the field, the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5) managed just 33%.

Mississippi State was led by Iverson Molinar with 16 points and D.J. Stewart had 11.

DAYTON 76, NO. 22 SAINT LOUIS 71

ST. LOUIS -- Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points and Ibi Watson added 18 to lead Dayton (9-4, 5-3 Atlantic 10) to a victory over No. 22 Saint Louis (7-2, 0-1).

Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 as the program suspended team activities due to a covid-19 outbreak just before the team's first scheduled conference game Dec. 30.

Javonte Perkins led the Billikens with 20 points and Hasahn French added 16 points.

Dayton opened the game on a 9-2 run over the first 3:57 and never trailed in the contest.

SEC MEN

LSU 78, TEXAS A&M 60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Cameron Thomas scored 28 points and LSU (11-4, 6-3 SEC) ended the game on a 18-0-run to beat Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6).

Texas A&M led 66-60 with 8:50 remaining and then missed its last 15 field goals plus a free throw.

Jay Jay Chandler matched a career high with 21 points to lead Texas A&M.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 LOUISVILLE 79, MIAMI 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Dana Evans scored 20 points, including Louisville's final 12 capped by two free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining, helping the top-ranked Cardinals survive Miami.

Louisville (15-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout in winning their third consecutive game as the No. 1 women's team.

Elizabeth Dixon scored a season-high 21 points off the bench for the Cardinals.

Marshall scored 19 points and Naomi Mbandu 17 for the Hurricanes (7-6, 4-6).

NO. 9 BAYLOR 82, TCU 49

WACO, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith had 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Moon Ursin scored 21 points and No. 9 Baylor beat TCU.

The Lady Bears (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) have now handily won their two home games since a 75-71 loss to Iowa State on Jan. 16. That was their first game after a two-week pause because of covid-19 issues, and ended their 61-game home winning streak.

Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews scored 18 points.

Lauren Heard had 14 points to lead TCU (7-7, 2-7), which shot 29.2% (19 of 65).