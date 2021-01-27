Smith steps up, takes over for NLR

North Little Rock was without its standout big man Tuesday night, but Coach Johnny Rice's team was still in good hands with D.J. Smith.

The senior made a number of pivotal baskets in the second half and finished with game-high 24 points to send host North Little Rock to a 58-50 victory over Bryant at Charging Wildcat Arena.

Smith scored 15 of his points after halftime for North Little Rock, which swept the regular-season series from the Hornets to keep a firm grip on the No. 2 spot in the 6A-Central Conference.

The Charging Wildcats (12-1, 6-1), however, needed another stout performance from Smith as well as timely contributions from others to take down Bryant in the rematch, especially since they were without the services of junior Kel'el Ware.

The 7-foot center was forced to miss the game, and that left a gaping hole inside the Hornets fully took advantage of in the first half.

But Rice implored his team to step up its level of play in the second half, particularly on the defensive end, and they responded accordingly.

"At halftime, we talked about being engaged on that end of the floor, and that's basically just knowing what our assignments are and how we're going to guard," said Rice, whose team gave up 24 points inside in the paint over the first two quarters and trailed 34-27 at the half. "Bryant's got shooters that we didn't want to help off on, and then Cam [Hunter] lit us up for 36 the last time. So we had a hard time communicating with each other.

"But we flipped that around the second half, and we started playing with a purpose on the offensive end. We were without Kel'el and two others so we had to have others step up. And they did."

One of those who had a huge impact for the Charging Wildcats was senior Ubong Etim. The 6-7 center saw extended minutes in Ware's absence and produced 6 points, 13 rebounds 3 blocks and 2 steals. Senior guard Tracy Steele added 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

Hunter had 17 points,7 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals, while senior forward Will Diggins followed with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (12-3, 4-3), whose struggles from beyond the three-point line cost them. Bryant went just 2 of 20 from the three-point line and didn't have an answer when the Charging Wildcats picked things up on defense.

"Our offensive performance wasn't very good," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "Credit North Little Rock for making it real tough on us. I thought they really did a good job of just taking us out of our comfort zone and what we wanted to do.

"And then, not only are [North Little Rock] really good, but they have what I call the second wave. When the game is close or when they're down some, you have to withstand that second wave. We had the lead at halftime and just could withstand that wave from them."

Bryant led 40-33 with 3:04 left in the third quarter after a basket inside by senior forward Gavin Brunson. But a floater from Steele started a quarter-ending 11-0 run for North Little Rock, one that included a buzzer-beating 22-footer from Smith.

The Hornets fell behind by eight in the fourth but were as close as 50-45 with 3:30 remaining. Bryant had a chance to inch closer, but Hunter came up short on a three-pointer. Smith grabbed the rebound and eventually drilled another three-pointer moments later to put his team back in charge.

"I love the way we responded," Rice said. "Just the effort and the fact that we played much harder in the third and fourth quarter. When we play like that, and I tell them this all the time, we can be a really good team."

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 65, BRYANT 41

A 19-0 run in the second quarter helped send North Little Rock to an runaway victory.

Senior guard Kalina Foster scored 14 points and junior forward Destine Duckworth had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Charging Wildcats (11-6, 5-2), who led just 16-12 until a free throw from senior guard Arin Freeman started their charge.

Junior guard Parris Atkins had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals while sophomore forward Emileigh Muse tallied 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for Bryant (8-5, 1-3), which missed 11 consecutive shots during North Little Rock's decisive spurt.