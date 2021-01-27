FOOTBALL

Bielema drops 2 counts in suit

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema's hiring as head coach at the University of Illinois last month has led to a change in his lawsuit against the Razorback Foundation in their ongoing legal battle.

On Monday, Bielema's legal team voluntary dismissed two counts in his lawsuit against the foundation.

Bielema's amended suit, filed last July, included causes of action for breach of the non-disparagement clause in Bielema's final buyout agreement and for false light invasion of privacy. Both of those counts have now been dropped, as stipulated by attorneys on both sides.

Bielema was hired last Dec. 19 at Illinois, and on Jan. 19 the Illinois Board of Trustees approved his 6-year contract, which starts at a $4.2 million salary with increases of $100,000 per year.

"In light of this development, Bielema wishes to dismiss Counts II and III of his Amended Complaint," read the dismissal document filed on Monday.

This is the latest among recent filings in the case.

Last week, Federal Judge P.K. Holmes III granted a motion that will allow the Razorback Foundation to file an amended counterclaim under seal.

Bielema and Neil Cornrich, his agent and fellow counter-defendant, opposed the motion, arguing there had not been adequate time for a "meet and confer" to "resolve disputes about whether information has been properly designated as confidential under the Court's protective order."

Attorneys representing Bielema, including Thomas Mars of Rogers, filed their original lawsuit last June, arguing the foundation broke the terms of its buyout agreement with Bielema. The lawsuit demanded $7.025 million in compensatory damages, as well as punitive damages and a jury trial, which has been scheduled to begin in June.

The Razorback Foundation subsequently filed its counterclaim, demanding more than $4.2 million in buyout money that had been paid to Bielema as of Jan. 31, 2019.

-- Tom Murphy

TRACK AND FIELD

SEC honors for three from UA

FAYETTEVILLE – Three University of Arkansas track and field athletes were honored by the SEC on Tuesday.

Razorbacks junior Lauren Gregory was SEC women's runner of the week for winning the 3,000 meters at the Wooo Pig Classic in 9:01.44.

For the SEC men, Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi won the mile in a world-leading 3:58.26 and shared runner of the week honors with Georgia's Matthew Boling, who ran 45.51 in the 400 meters.

Arkansas' Ruben Banks won the weight throw with a school-record toss of 71-41/2 and shared freshman of the week honors with Florida's Malcolm Clemons, who long jumped 25-91/4.

-- Bob Holt

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech sweeps OBU

Arkansas Tech University started its season Tuesday with a sweep (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

Setter Brianna Merkel dished out 26 assists and led the Golden Suns with 12 digs. Libero Madison Grantham added 12 digs for Arkansas Tech, while Rilie Vote and Mackenzie Eford each had a match-high nine kills.

Kellen Church led the Tigers with 17 assists, Lexie Castillow had a match-high 17 digs, while Kayla Steinmeyer and Karli Ferguson had seven kills each.

Henderson State beats SAU

Henderson State University defeated Southern Arkansas University 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15) in the season-opening match for both schools Tuesday in Arkadelphia.

Mya Robinson had a team-high 12 kills for the Reddies, while Violeta Mendoza Quintana had 7 kills and 11 digs. Taylor Scalzi had a team-high 16 assists.

Morgan Gross led the Muleriders with a match-high 15 kills.

Harding sweeps UAM

Libby Hinton had a match-high 10 kills and 4 blocks to lead Harding University to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-17) victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Tuesday in Searcy.

Katherine Cowart had 11 digs for Harding, Amber Robin added 10 and Sarah Morehead had a match-high 25 assists. Faith Wilemon led UAM with 8 kills, Katie Pearson had 19 assists and Katelyn Richbourg had a team-high 11 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services