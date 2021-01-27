Thessing named North Little Rock's next police chief

North Little Rock Police Department Capt. Patrick Thessing is shown in this collage of a photo provided by the city of North Little Rock and an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo.

North Little Rock Police Department Capt. Patrick Thessing has been named the city’s next chief of police.

The city announced Mayor Terry Hartwick’s decision Wednesday in a news release. Thessing will take over the position from Tracy Roulston, who served as interim police chief after former Chief Mike Davis retired in March 2020.

Thessing has been a member of the North Little Rock Police Department for 26 years, where he has worked in patrol, investigations and training, according to the city.

In the release, Thessing called it an “honor” to work for the department for so many years.

“My Dad told me to never forget the human element,” Thessing said. “A strong leader has to be fair as well as an excellent problem solver to work with all types of people. Our job is to serve the community of North Little Rock.”