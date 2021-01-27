The Nation in Brief

Damaged homes are seen on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 after a powerful tornado struck Fultondale, Ala. on Monday. The twister injured several as it carved a 10-mile (16 kilometer) path of destruction Monday night in the northern suburbs of Birmingham. It struck an area severely harmed by a much larger tornado a decade ago. (Gary Cosby Jr.,/The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Tornado kills teen, injures several kin

FULTONDALE, Ala. -- A teenager sheltering in his basement was killed and several family members were critically injured when a tornado blew a tree onto their Alabama home, police said Tuesday.

Many others narrowly escaped with their lives. At least 30 people were injured as the twister carved a 10-mile path of destruction Monday night in the northern suburbs of Birmingham, an area severely damaged by a much larger tornado a decade ago.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday morning, and several of his family members were critically injured when their home collapsed, trapping them in the basement, Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith said.

"They were doing what they were supposed to be doing," the chief said. The 14-year-old killed was in the ninth grade, according to Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin.

Search and rescue efforts continued in neighborhoods where it was difficult to tell where houses had stood.

Weather service crews made a preliminary finding that Monday night's tornado was at least a high EF-2 with 135-mph winds but emphasized that surveys were ongoing.

Airports' firearm finds way up last year

WASHINGTON -- Security screeners confiscated guns at airport checkpoints at a record pace last year although the total number of guns dropped along with the steep plunge in travelers because of the pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers. About 83% of the guns were loaded.

The rate was double that in 2019, when screeners found 5 guns for every million passengers. However, with 500 million more travelers screened in 2019, TSA officers found a record 4,432 guns that year.

Screeners found 220 guns at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, followed by 176 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, 126 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, 126 at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, and 104 at Denver International Airport.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from taking guns or ammunition into a plane's cabin. Federal law allows passengers to put guns in checked bags that go into the cargo hold if they are unloaded and in locked cases.

S.D. birth certificate change bill revived

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Republican lawmakers Tuesday revived a proposed law that would ban people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates, even after a House committee rejected the bill that LGBT advocates decried as an attack on transgender people.

Republicans in the House forced the bill to be taken to a vote by the full House through a rarely used legislative procedure known as a "smoke out." At least one-third of the House supported the procedure.

A committee of lawmakers had earlier Tuesday dismissed the bill on a 7-6 vote after five Republicans joined two Democrats to oppose the bill, which would stop people from changing the sex listed on birth certificates after one year from birth. The proposal will be delivered to the full chamber for consideration by today.

Law changes that affect transgender people have become a perennial topic in the South Dakota Legislature, although transgender advocates say they are making progress in getting their voices heard and issues understood. A handful of advocates gathered outside the statehouse Tuesday, waving rainbow and transgender flags.

South Dakota courts have received 11 requests for updates to the sex listed on birth certificates since 2017, according to the court system.

Motive elusive in driver hitting crowd

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Investigators have found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated a driver who repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Ore., killing one and injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized and was expected to be booked into jail afterward, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. Police didn't give the man's condition or say why he is in a hospital.

He's accused of hitting an elderly woman who was dragged beneath the wheels of a small SUV, then trying to run away. But neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and took him into custody. The woman later died.

Police received a call Monday afternoon that a driver had hit a pedestrian, police spokesman Derek Carmon said.

Additional calls came in from people saying someone driving the same vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles over a 15-block span, at times reaching speeds of 50 to 60 mph, Carmon said.

After continuing to drive recklessly and hitting other people, the driver eventually crashed a final time, ran away and a group of people corralled him until police arrived, Carmon said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Nassa Perez, Lupe Rodriquez, Marcos Montenegro work in the remains of the home belonging to Ezekiel Calero, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, which was completely destroyed by a powerful tornado that struck Fultondale, Ala. on Monday. The men are working to help recover belongings from the destroyed home. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

James Scott, 19, pauses while picking through the remains of his home, which was destroyed by a tornado, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Fultondale, Ala. Scott, who survived with his mother and sister, had never lived anywhere else and isn't sure where he will wind up after the storm. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Retired firefighter Clyde Crump yells for help while working at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after it was destroyed by a tornado that hit Fultondale, Ala. The family survived by huddling in a basement storm shelter. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)