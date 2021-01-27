Troopers: Woman killed in Forrest City crash

A woman was killed in a Forrest City crash just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after the vehicle she was in struck a tree, troopers said.

Felicity A. Coleman, 37, of Forrest City was the passenger in 41-year-old Kendrick Coleman’s 2006 Chrysler Sebring, according to a preliminary crash report.

The vehicle was traveling north on Arkansas 1/Washington Avenue approaching Scott Street when it failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree, the report states.

Kendrick Coleman was injured as a result of the crash and transported to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment, according to troopers.

Felicity Coleman was killed in the crash, the report states.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 36 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.