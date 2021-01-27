Trump's trial in Senate is a go despite GOP vote

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. ( AP/Alex Brandon )

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday against moving forward with former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, making clear a conviction of the former president for "incitement of insurrection" is unlikely.

In a 55-45 procedural vote, the Senate set aside an objection from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that would have declared the impeachment proceedings unconstitutional. That means the trial on Trump's impeachment, the first ever of a former president, will begin as scheduled the week of Feb. 8. The House impeached him two weeks ago for his role in the deadly riots in the Capitol on Jan. 6 when he told his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his election defeat.

The senators also took oaths Tuesday to ensure "impartial justice" as jurors in the trial.

Senators could yet change their views. But for now, the vote signaled the likelihood that Trump would for a second time be acquitted by the Senate in an impeachment trial. It would take two-thirds of senators -- 67 votes -- to attain a conviction, meaning 17 Republicans would have to cross party lines to side with Democrats in convicting him.

Arkansas ' Republican Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton both voted in favor of Paul's motion to declare the impeachment proceedings unconstitutional.

Afterwards, Boozman, of Rogers, voted in favor of the Senate impeachment rules which had been formulated. Cotton, of Little Rock, voted against the rules.

In an interview with the Democrat-Gazette last week, Boozman expressed concern about the possibility of an impeachment trial.

"Impeachment's about removing someone from office. The president has left. He's gone to Florida," Boozman said. "With him already being gone, impeachment would be a significant expense and waste of time."

Cotton released a written statement Tuesday explaining his votes.

"As I've said since the House passed an article of impeachment against President Trump, the Senate lacks constitutional authority to conduct impeachment proceedings against a former president. I therefore opposed the Senate's actions today to start the trial and to issue a summons to President Trump," Cotton said. "Instead of an unconstitutional impeachment, we should be focused on getting the vaccine distributed, securing our border, and opening our schools."

While most Republicans criticized Trump shortly after the attack, many of them have rushed to defend him in the trial.

"If more than 34 Republicans vote against the constitutionality of the proceeding, the whole thing's dead on arrival," Paul said shortly before the vote." Paul said Democrats "probably should rest their case and present no case at all."

Other Republican senators have challenged the legitimacy of the trial and questioned whether Trump's repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden's election really constitute "incitement of insurrection."

[DOCUMENT: Articles of impeachment against President Trump » arkansasonline.com/impeach2/]

"I think this was indicative of where a lot of people's heads are," said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., after the vote.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Tuesday's vote shows that Democrats have "a long ways to go" to prove the charge. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close Trump ally, said he thinks the vote was "a floor not a ceiling."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said he thinks that most Republicans will not see daylight between the constitutionality and the article of incitement.

"You're asking me to vote in a trial that by itself on its own is not constitutionally allowed?" he asked.

The only Senate Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to put aside Paul's objection and proceed were Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. All five had previously said they were open to hearing the impeachment case.

"My review of it has led me to conclude it is constitutional in recognizing impeachment is not solely about removing a president, it is also a matter of political consequence," said Murkowski, who has praised the House's bipartisan impeachment and called Trump's actions "unlawful."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said after the vote that he had not yet made up his mind, and that constitutionality "is a totally different issue" than the charge itself.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is said to believe Trump committed impeachable offenses surrounding the deadly Capitol siege, had asserted that the former president "provoked" the mob, and had said he was undecided on the charge. Yet he voted with the vast majority of the party to uphold the constitutional challenge, which would have effectively terminated the trial if it had prevailed.

His entire leadership team joined him.

Democrats bluntly rejected Republicans' argument that the proceeding was unconstitutional.

"The theory that the impeachment of a former official is unconstitutional is flat-out wrong by every frame of analysis," said Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York before moving to quash Paul's attempt.

The Senate has taken that position in the past. In 1876, as the House was preparing to impeach him on corruption charges, William Belknap, Ulysses S. Grant's secretary of war, hurried to the White House, where he tendered his resignation in tears just before Congress could act. The House proceeded anyway, and when the case arrived in the Senate, a majority of the body decided that it retained jurisdiction to hear the case, notwithstanding Belknap's departure from office. The Senate ultimately acquitted him, however.

Schumer said failing to conduct the trial would amount to a "get-out-jail-free card" for others accused of wrongdoing on their way out the door. He said there's only one question "senators of both parties will have to answer before God and their own conscience: Is former President Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection against the United States?"

HOUSE CHARGE

On Monday, the nine House Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump carried the sole impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" across the Capitol in a solemn and ceremonial march along the same halls the rioters ransacked three weeks ago.

[DOCUMENT: Transcript of President Trump's Jan. 6 speech » arkansasonline.com/jan6trump/]

The lead House prosecutor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., stood before the Senate to describe the violent events of Jan. 6 -- five people died -- and read the House resolution charging "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Republicans came to Trump's legal defense.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, asked if Congress starts holding impeachment trials of former officials, what's next: "Could we go back and try President [Barack] Obama?"

Besides, he suggested, Trump has already been held to account. "One way in our system you get punished is losing an election."

For Democrats the tone, tenor and length of the trial so early in Biden's presidency poses its own challenge, forcing them to strike a balance between their vow to hold Trump accountable and their eagerness to deliver on the new administration's priorities after their sweep of control of the House, Senate and White House.

Chief Justice John Roberts is not presiding at the trial, as he did during Trump's first impeachment, potentially affecting the gravitas of the proceedings. The shift is said to be in keeping with protocol because Trump is no longer in office.

Instead, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D- Vt., who serves in the largely ceremonial role of Senate president pro tempore, was sworn in on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday, Leahy, was taken to the hospital for observation after not feeling well at his office, spokesman David Carle said in a statement.

The 80-year-old senator was examined by the Capitol's attending physician, who recommended he be taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, he said.

Leaders in both parties agreed to the short delay in the proceedings, which serves their political and practical interests, even as National Guard troops remain at the Capitol because of security threats to lawmakers ahead of the trial.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Hope Yen of The Associated Press; and by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.