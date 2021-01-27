UNDER THE RADAR: Fordyce's Gary Lewis

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fordyce’s Gary Lewis.

Class: 2021

Position: Defensive end

Size: 6-2, 210 pounds

Offers: Committed to Henderson State

Interest: Southern Arkansas, Arkansas Tech and other programs

Stats: As a senior, recorded 64 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble and a pass deflection, and rushed 130 times for 862 yards, 15 touchdowns. Also finished with 14 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Tim Rodgers:

“He can run, he’s strong and he can play. We saw that when he was in junior high. I just think he’s going to get better. One thing I think a lot of people don’t realize is he’s just 17 years old. He’ll turn 18 when he’s just getting into college. He still has a lot of growing to do.”

College coaches projecting on the next level:

“Maybe an outside linebacker or a defensive end. I think that’s what most of them are looking at him at.”

Overlooked by bigger schools:

“I think a lot of people are missing out on him. He got hurt the last part of last season last year and it took him halfway through the season to kind of get to 100%. Once he got there, he showed out the last half of the season.”