Williams excited to be home

FAYETTEVILLE -- It might be about 200 miles from her hometown, but Christyn Williams is looking forward to a homecoming of sorts as she leads the undefeated and No. 3 Connecticut Huskies to take on No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday afternoon in Walton Arena.

"I'm not nervous or anything, it's another game," said Williams, rated as the No. 1 recruit in the country by ESPN in her senior season at Central Arkansas Christian located in North Little Rock. "I'm happy more than anything.

"It definitely does make it special especially with the year that it is with covid and everything. I'm really grateful I can play in this game and just get to play and just get to play in front of my family and friends in the state where it all started."

The game, which was hastily put together last week when both teams lost games because of covid-19, is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The 5-11 junior guard said she's been inundated with ticket requests from family and friends and expects a good group to make the trip to Northwest Arkansas.

It's turning into a tough ticket with an attendance limited of 4,000 because of covid-19 restrictions. Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors posted Tuesday on Twitter that less than 600 tickets remain for the chance to see the 10-0 Huskies.

But having fans will be unusual for Williams and the Huskies since they are not allowed at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.m because of the pandemic. But she's enjoyed some backing even on the road.

Several family members were present in Knoxville, Tenn., when the Huskies rallied to down Tennessee on Thursday, Williams said. That's the first game UConn has played in front of fans this season. She will enjoy having the support in Fayetteville, too.

"It'll be good," Williams said. "Fans in general are great considering this year."

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma, who recently passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for second place on the all-time career wins list, hopes Williams is a more well-rounded player than when she came to Storrs.

"A little more understanding of the game," Auriemma said. "These kids come out of high school, they know how to do one things -- score -- at least they think they do. Then when they get to college and they find out they can't shoot like they did in high school. They can't score like they did in high school

"So hopefully I like to think that she understands that impacting the game every possession is the key to being a good basketball player. I would like to think that's where she's made some progress, in being a better defender and having more of an impact."

Message received.

The former McDonald's All-American, who averages more than 15 points, almost 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, said she's worked to contribute in more ways than just putting the ball in the basket.

"If my shot isn't falling I can focus on getting rebounds or getting my other teammates involved or just being a leader out there on the floor," Williams said. "In high school, I just focused on scoring. Once you get to the collegiate level, you aren't going to be be able to score 30 points every night.

"When I didn't see the ball going through the hoop, I didn't feel like I was helping my team. Now when I get steals or stops on defense, it helps get my offense going. I know I'm impacting the game still."

Williams knew she was going to be challenged when she signed her letter of intent to play at one of the most successful women's basketball programs in the country. That's what she wanted. But the former Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school said it's been tougher than she anticipated, but so worth it.

"If I had gone to other schools maybe I would have been the same player that I was coming out of high school and didn't grow at all," Williams said. "I didn't want that. I always wanted to level my game up. So that's why I came to UConn."

Williams said there's never been any feeling of homesickness, but she was able to regain focus thanks to some time at home because of the pandemic. She spent from March until July earlier this year in Little Rock and hearkened back to her younger days to refocus.

With no gyms open in the spring, Williams took to her old hoop in the driveway to work out, determined to be ready for her junior season.

"I literally went back to square one where it all started," Williams said. "So that was kinda refreshing

"I did a lot of self reflecting when I was at home during the pandemic."

She rededicated herself to being in better condition, eating better and getting better prepared. She admitted that was an issue during her sophomore year.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself and little did I know I was going to have more responsibility," Williams said. "There were a lot of things coming my way that I wasn't ready for. It just hit me all at once. I just had a tough year.

"I prepared myself for my junior year and said that wasn't gonna happen again. I worked my butt off, and here we are in the middle of a pandemic."

It's paid off as Williams has become a leader for one of the top teams in the country. Now, she gets to show off her new and improved self in front of family and friends.