Jonesboro teen arrested in 2020 killing

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Gabriel Walton ( Craighead County sheriff's office )

Police have arrested a Jonesboro teen in connection with the 2020 killing of a 57-year-old man, authorities said Wednesday.

Gabriel Walton, 19, is accused of killing Ronald Voyles of Jonesboro, whose body was found by officers on Aug. 29, 2020 when they responded to an unattended death call in the 3900 block of Kaye Lane, according to a Facebook post by Jonesboro police.

Detectives quickly ruled the death a homicide, the post states.

Walton was booked into the Craighead County jail in October on a commercial burglary charge, according to Jonesboro police spokesperson Sally Smith. Walton remained in the jail on Wednesday when he was charged with first-degree murder in Voyles’ death, she said.

According to Smith, Walton is scheduled to appear Friday for a probable cause hearing in the killing.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 12:14 p.m.

