After 2 wins, Zebras' sprint off to a bright start

Armand Buckhanan (15), shown playing at Sheridan on Jan. 23, scored 14 points in Pine Bluff's home victory over Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Having gone 36 days without playing a game due to covid-19 issues, the Pine Bluff Zebras are 2-0 since the long wait.

What's next for the Zebras is a sprint to finish its regular season with 12 games in 24 days.

"We are thankful to play another day," Zebras coach Billy Dixon said.

Pine Bluff played its first home game in more than a month Tuesday night and earned a 55-27 win over Hot Springs Lakeside behind Jalen Tatum's 18 points, Armand Buckhanan's 14 and Jordan Harris' 11.

"The guys continue to play hard on defense and smart on offense," Dixon said. "To only give up 27 total points to a team like Lakeside was a great accomplishment. We are growing and improving each day. These young men are learning and embracing the process of Zebra basketball."

The Zebras (3-4, 2-0 in 5A-South) held an opponent to fewer than 30 points for the second straight game. They beat Sheridan 62-29 in Yellowjacket Arena on Saturday.

Pine Bluff has two more games this week: tonight against El Dorado at McFadden Gym and Friday at Texarkana.

El Dorado 55,

White Hall 38

In El Dorado, the Wildcats (7-9, 4-1 in 5A-South) broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and pulled away to beat the Bulldogs (4-9, 1-4) on Tuesday.

Zeke Farris scored 19 points and Tavin Dunlap had 10 for White Hall, which hosts Lake Hamilton at 7 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 59, Monticello 34

In Monticello, DeKeira Kentle's double-double and two other double-digit scorers helped the Lady Wildcats (8-9, 6-3 in Conference 4A-8) earn its fifth win in the last six games.

Kentle totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two assists and two blocks.

Raelen Randle threw in 14 points and six rebounds, and DaNasia Massey had 10 points, two assists and two steals in the win. Tatyana Barbee added four assists.

Shariyah Singleton led Monticello with 11 points. Jayviona Parks added 10 for the Lady Billies (0-7, 0-4).

Watson Chapel jumped out to a 24-7 lead and eventually built a 32-12 halftime advantage.

The Wildcats' game against Magnolia on Friday has been postponed due to quarantining within the Lady Panthers' program. Chapel will visit Camden Fairview on Feb. 2.

Hot Springs Lakeside 56, Pine Bluff 23

In Pine Bluff, Lakeside (12-5, 5-1) stayed within a half-game of first place in the 5A-South Conference following a decisive win over the Fillies (0-5, 0-2), who will return to action at home tonight against El Dorado. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

El Dorado 80,

White Hall 70

In El Dorado, a high-scoring affair resulted in a 10-point victory fort the Lady Wildcats (5-11, 2-3 in 5A-South), who are in fifth place in the conference just behind Sheridan (7-6, 4-3).

The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 9-8 and 1-3 in the 5A-South and will host Lake Hamilton at 6 p.m. Friday.

Palestine-Wheatley 64, Dollarway 30

At Dollarway, the Lady Patriots improved to 7-12 and 4-6 in Conference 3A-6 with a decisive victory.

The Lady Cardinals are now 1-12 and 1-7, and will travel to Helena-West Helena Central on Friday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.