Arkansas man who occupied Pelosi's office to remain in jail pending trial

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, will remain in jail pending his trial in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a ruling Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

After an hour-long hearing Thursday, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the federal court said Barnett's behavior was "brazen, entitled, dangerous!"

Armed with a stun gun, Barnett entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and posed for pictures with his feet propped up on a desk.

After a five-hour detention hearing on Jan. 15, Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann of the federal court in Fayetteville ruled that Barnett could be released on $5,000 bond to house arrest the following day.

But prosecutors in the District of Columbia acted quickly to get Howell to sign orders the night of Jan. 15 to to stay Wiedemann’s ruling and have Barnett transported to the District of Columbia for further legal proceedings.

Barnett reported to the Benton County sheriff’s office on Jan. 8 to turn himself in. Investigators have yet to find the cellphone Barnett had with him at the Capitol.

During the Jan. 15 detention hearing in federal court in Fayetteville, FBI Special Agent Jonathan Willett said Barnett told the agents: “If y’all go out there [to my house] and do a search warrant, you can see all my s*. You ain’t going to find nothing out there. … I assure you I’m a smart man. There’s not anything there.”

"I don't know how smart Mr. Barnett is, but he's certainly a braggart," Howell said near the end of Thursday's hearing. "Bragging to law enforcement about what he has done to cover his tracks is not a smart thing to do.”

