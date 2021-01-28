Bald eagle found by Conway police euthanized due to traumatic wing injury

The bald eagle rescued by officers with the Conway Police Department was later euthanized at a rehabilitation center as a result of a traumatic injury to its wing. Photo courtesy of Conway Police Department

The injured bald eagle that was found by officers with the Conway Police Department this week has been euthanized as a result of its injuries, police said.

Officers got a call from a concerned citizen about the injured bird located in the woods behind a residence in the 1900 block of Blackberry Lane, police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the eagle had a broken wing, Woodruff said. The officers followed it through the woods for about 10 minutes before getting the bird cornered, she added.

The Animal Welfare Unit transported the eagle to Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas, a rehabilitation facility for birds of prey, according to officers.

According to a Facebook post from Raptor Rehab on Wednesday, the bird had to be euthanized due to a traumatic left wing tip injury. The wing tip had been severed off, the post read.