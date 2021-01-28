Calendar 01-28-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Jan. 29

Covid-19 vaccines available at Convention Center

On Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., health workers will be offering covid-19 vaccinations at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Only Jefferson County residents who are 70 or older are eligible at this time, according to a news release. To receive the vaccine, individuals must schedule an appointment online at this link: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=19901170. Those without internet access may call the Pine Bluff City Hall at 870-730-2145 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. Volunteers are needed to assist with the event on Friday, including persons with medical backgrounds. Members of the public may contact the mayor's office at 870-730-2000, ext. 7 for more information on how to sign up to volunteer.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Deadline set for USDA/1890 Scholarship applications

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition toward a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Bell said in a news release. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

One Pine Bluff Praying

continues

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Services will continue to be held in 2021 by conference call or Zoom, according to a news release. From 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, the event will be hosted by First Assembly of God, 1002 Ridgway Road. The conference call number is #1.978.990.5000 with access code 127365# The prayer initiative started in 2017 and was intended for participants to meet at area churches to pray for the growth and prosperity of the city. Due to Covid-19, sessions are held by virtually on Sundays during the months that have five Sundays.

Monday, Feb. 1

Generator's Makerspace

begins

The Generator, an innovation hub powered by Go Forward Pine Bluff, is launching its Makerspace program "Generate for Generations" Feb. 1. The Generator's Makerspace is located at 435 S. Main St., at Pine Bluff. The first in the three-part series, Makerspace 101 is available for would-be entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs and/or businesses. For details about the makerspace program and to register, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator. For information on private instruction and special events, interested participants may contact Verna Perry, Makerspace facilitator, via email at perryverna@goforwardpb.org. Details: Mildred Franco, executive director, francomildred@goforwardpb.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

MECA board to meet

The Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadine to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Robinson to deliver State of County address

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson will deliver the State of the County Address at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: County Judge's Office, (870) 541-5360.

Neighbor to Neighbor plans Souper Bowl Soup Sale

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc. will host its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale in a drive-thru setting bfrom 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. Regular soups are $10 per quart and seafood soups, chowders or gumbos are $15 per quart, according to a news release. This is a covid-safe event. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 6

CrEATe Lab set

Feb. 6, Feb. 20

The Arts & Science Center's nutritious cooking program for youth, CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of seven students. The cost is $35 for all three sessions. Partial scholarships are available. ASC has partnered with Anaya and her Kids Cook! team for the series. To register for the cooking program, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Mayor to give State of the City Address Feb. 18

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the State of the City Address at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Washington will share major accomplishments of the city from the past year as well as its goals for 2021, according to a news release. Due to Covid-19, capacity at the convention center will be limited. Safeguards such as social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented. The address will also be streamed online.

Chamber to host drive-thru annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner as a drive-thru event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Chamber newsletter. The event will feature two pasta dinner options, Chamber swag bags and the chance to briefly meet new Chamber staff members. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Details: Jennifer Kline, events and marketing manager at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Through Saturday, April 10

ASC slates new exhibits

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces two new exhibits. The exhibition, "Feeling Through: Examine Emotion in the Midst of Unrest," by photographer Catherine Elizabeth Patton will be open Jan. 14 through April 10. The display is a self-reflection of the artist's emotions and her attempt to examine and understand them during covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. "New Territory: Paintings by Michelle Fair" will be open at ASC Jan. 14 through April 3. The display conceptualizes figures interacting with their environment autonomously, giving the subjects of the paintings a home, yet allows the subjects and spaces to disconnect, reflecting a new stage in Fair's life, according to a news release. Details: asc701.org.

Through Sunday, June 6

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Events underway

Covid-19 testing sites

available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available for Phase 1-B for Arkansans who are 70 or older as well as those who work in education including K-12, child care and higher ed. To schedule a vaccination, contact Doctor's Orders Pharmacy by calling (870) 218-1718 or emailing dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. People may also get on a waiting list at Jefferson Regional Medical Center which plans to begin giving vaccines in February to those 70 and older, those who work in schools, food and agriculture workers, firefighters and police officers who were not included in Phase 1A, postal service workers, gssential government workers, and people who work in manufacturing, grocery stores, transit and childcare. To get on the waiting list, visit www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. Vaccinations are also continuing for Phase 1-A. Details: Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Arsenal to destroy old items, hold forestry burns

The Pine Bluff Arsenal announces plans to destroy old production items and hold controlled forestry burns. Residents living close to the Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear small explosions or see smoke coming from the installation. On Monday, Jan. 25, personnel from the Little Rock Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Detachment were scheduled to begin destroying obsolete production items, according to a news release. Also, beginning in January, the Arkansas Forestry Commission will conduct multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Arsenal, depending on the weather.

Weekdays

New library offering

curbside service

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System is offering curbside service at the new main library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The library is checking out materials with curbside service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Library staff and patrons will follow social distancing and public health recommendations during pickup. Patrons may use their library cards to access the online catalog or call the main library at (870) 534-4802 for curbside service. A staff member will contact the patron to arrange a curbside pickup time.

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Fathers & Sons collects clothes for Neighbor to Neighbor

Fathers & Sons Clothier in Jefferson Square is partnering with Neighbor to Neighbor to assist people in the community who need winter clothes, according to a news release. The store management is asking for the community to donate new socks, gently worn used coats, blankets, knit hats, scarves, gloves or other winter items. For anyone living outside the community who can't bring in donations but want to contribute, they can send an email to Fathersandsons@att.net or call the store. Details: David Maddox, owner of Fathers & Sons, or Brandon Maddox or (870) 536-7848.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.