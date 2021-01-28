Clutch free throws allow Buckeyes to avoid upset

E.J. Liddell (right) hit four free throws in the final minute and finished with 22 points to lead No. 13 Ohio State to a victory over Penn State on Wednesday night at Columbus, Ohio. (AP/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Standing on the foul line with the game hanging in the balance, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell had no doubt what to do.

"I iced it," he said.

Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.

Liddell hit four free throws in the final minute, sealing it with two from the line with a second to play.

"I was just emphasizing in the last four-minute war that it's winning time," Liddell said. "There's no better feeling than to win it for the team."

Justice Seuing had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Zed Key went 5 for 5 from the floor and converted his only free throw to finish with 11 points.

Kyle Young also had a perfect shooting night for Ohio State, scoring 10 points on 3 for 3 from the floor and the free-throw line before fouling out with 5:01 left.

"Players win games," Buckeyes Coach Chris Holtmann said. "They found a way there. We executed much better late. I thought we got what we wanted, for the most part.

"Our guys made plays down the stretch."

Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 107,

KANSAS STATE 59

WACO, Texas -- Davion Mitchell made seven three-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and No. 2 Baylor got another lopsided victory over Kansas State.

After last month becoming the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory, the Bears (15-0, 8-0 Big 12) jumped out to a 31-point lead in the first 11 1/2 minutes in the rematch. Teague already had 11 points with 3 three-pointers, and Wildcats Coach Bruce Weber had already used two of his timeouts by then.

Mitchell, whose previous career high had been 20 against Kansas State in the Dec. 19 game, finished 12-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-9 beyond the arc. His five assists included a pass to Matthew Mayer for a layup that made it 36-5.

Jared Butler added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists while Mayer had 10 points for Baylor, which hadn't scored 100 points twice against an opponent in the same season since 1978-79 against TCU. It was the Bears' second-largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game.

Nijel Pack had 11 points to lead Kansas State (5-12, 1-8), which has lost its last eight games.

NO. 14 WISCONSIN 61,

MARYLAND 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.

D'Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) avenge a surprise loss to the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7) last month and bounce back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend.

After limiting Maryland to 25% shooting in taking a 38-20 lead at the break, Wisconsin let the margin dwindle to three points with 11:45 remaining.

The Terrapins opened the second half with an 8-0 run, then rattled off nine consecutive points to make it 43-40. Minutes later, however, Potter converted his third three-point play of the game and added a three-pointer for a 52-42 advantage.

NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 81,

MIAMI 59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State routed short-handed Miami for its fifth consecutive victory.

M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun also had 11 points apiece for the Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 ACC). Florida State trails only Virginia (7-0) in the ACC standings.

Walker made 5 of 6 shots from the floor, and Calhoun was 4 of 6 shots.

Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Miami (6-9, 2-8). Anthony Walker and Kameron McGusty each had 13 points.

The Seminoles shot 32 of 62 from the floor. The Hurricanes shot 20 of 54.

NO. 17 CREIGHTON 85,

SETON HALL 81

NEWARK, N.J. -- Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and No. 17 Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall.

Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and the Bluejays (12-4, 8-3) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).

Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points, and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall.

Seton Hall had a chance to tie it with eight seconds to play, but Shavar Reynolds' off-balance three-pointer was not close.

NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 62,

NOTRE DAME 51

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame.

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for Coach Mike Young's Hokies (12-3, 6-2 ACC), who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.

Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Irish (5-9, 2-6), who saw their two-game winning streak end. The guard scored just five points after intermission as the Irish, who shot 32% in the first half, finished at 36% for the game.

CLEMSON 54,

NO. 25 LOUISVILLE 50

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Aamir Simms had 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 15 and Clemson turned up the defense to beat No. 25 Louisville and break a three-game losing streak.

It was a much needed lift for the Tigers (10-4, 4-4 ACC), who were ranked as high as No. 12 this season until dropping their past three by an average of 24 points.

The prospects of ending it against the Cardinals (10-4, 5-3) and their dynamic scorer Carlik Jones seemed slim, too, with Louisville averaging better than 70 points.

However, Clemson clamped down throughout the contest and held Jones, an 18-point a game scorer, to just 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting. He missed five of his six attempts from behind the arc.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 6 STANFORD 71,

WASHINGTON STATE 49

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Lexie Hull scored 17 points as No. 6 Stanford routed Washington State.

In the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars, Kiana Williams added 17 points and had five assists for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State.

Johanna Teder had 12 points for Washington State (8-5, 6-5), which was undone by poor shooting and Stanford's smothering defense.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 73,

TEXAS TECH 53

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Kysre Gondrezick had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and No. 24 West Virginia beat Texas Tech for its seventh consecutive win.

Gondrezick scored 14 points in the first half and Esmery Martinez added 10 to help West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) build a 36-25 lead. The Mountaineers closed the third quarter on a 12-6 run for a 54-40 advantage.

Gondrezick made four of the Mountaineers' six three-pointers. It was her ninth game this season scoring 20-plus, and the 19th of her career.

Martinez finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Vivian Gray had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas Tech (8-8, 3-7).