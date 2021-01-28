Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Court-clerk pay clarification passed

by John Moritz | Today at 4:14 a.m.

The House passed a bill 96-0 Wednesday aimed at clarifying the law governing the pay of clerks for the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, said a dispute was discovered last year over how the two courts interpreted the law saying that their clerks “shall receive the same salaries.”

Her legislation, House Bill 1222, changes the law to say that clerks at both courts “shall be of the same grade, unless the General Assembly approves a pay grade change.”

[RELATED: See complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature at arkansasonline.com/legislature]

“The Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court have worked out an agreement as to how that particular statute should be amended to take care of that situation,” Dalby said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Brandon Harrison both appeared in committee Tuesday to support the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT