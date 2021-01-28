Court-clerk pay clarification passed

The House passed a bill 96-0 Wednesday aimed at clarifying the law governing the pay of clerks for the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, said a dispute was discovered last year over how the two courts interpreted the law saying that their clerks “shall receive the same salaries.”

Her legislation, House Bill 1222, changes the law to say that clerks at both courts “shall be of the same grade, unless the General Assembly approves a pay grade change.”

[RELATED: See complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature at arkansasonline.com/legislature]

“The Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court have worked out an agreement as to how that particular statute should be amended to take care of that situation,” Dalby said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Brandon Harrison both appeared in committee Tuesday to support the bill.