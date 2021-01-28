Economic alliance hires Wall as assistant

The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County announced the hiring of Felicia Wall as executive assistant-economic development.

Wall joined the alliance with 27 years of experience at Kiswire Pine Bluff Inc., according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

At Kiswire, she had her hand in various roles, including in data entry, in human resources and, most recently, in sales.

Some of her new duties at the alliance will include answering inquiries from board members, serving as staff person for the Economic Development Corp. of Jefferson County, and maintaining records and data for the alliance.

Wall is a Pine Bluff native and a Pine Bluff High School graduate.

She said she looks forward to taking on the challenges of the new job and meeting more chamber and alliance members, according to the newsletter.