Education in peril

In a recent op-ed for The Daily Wire, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw wrote, "The conservative wants to protect free speech, even the messy and unpleasant kind -- so long as that doesn't obviously and objectively incite violence or criminal behavior. We understand the futility of attempting to harness the chaos of human expression."

Unfortunately, these conservative principles have come under direct threat in the state of Arkansas from a very unlikely source: Republican Rep. Mark Lowery, who introduced two bills, HB1218 and HB1231, which effectively silence freedom of expression and inhibit learning within public school and university classrooms in this great state.

Long before he was elected to the Legislature, we knew Representative Lowery as Mark, the coach of the debate team at the University of Central Arkansas and the 2010 season-long national champion in the Professional Division of the International Public Debate Association. We all competed against each other in many legendary debate rounds, and he was always an incredibly worthy opponent, passionately advocating for positions for and against many divisive issues.

In the years since, we have even collaborated in our professional lives -- Adam had Lowery come speak to his students in a class about the 2020 election, while Deanna and Lowery connected on pro-life legislation. We both applauded how he championed free expression when he sponsored the law protecting college student journalists and advisers from being punished for free expression in 2019.

But we cannot support these bills.

HB1218 would prohibit any public school, including everything from first grade to universities, from having any "course, class, event, or activity" that "[p]romotes division between, resentment of, or social justice for a" race, gender, political affiliation, social class, or particular class of people. If passed into law, this bill would all but eliminate free expression in the classroom. While it provides an exception to allow instruction on the Holocaust, this only means that history teachers could tell students what the Nazis did, but not that the Nazis were bad people for doing it. If they did the latter, the school would lose funding because they'd be promoting "resentment" toward a "political affiliation."

It would also threaten the very student journalists that the law he sponsored in 2019 purports to protect. If a liberal student wrote an opinion column promoting social justice for Black people killed by police officers or a conservative one wrote a piece advocating that Lowery should be reelected because his Republican positions are superior to his Democrat opponent's, their school would get their funding cut.

Most importantly, it would mean the end of the same debate teams Lowery once coached. We can recall many rounds we had with Lowery that would meet the definition of promoting "division between, resentment for, or social justice for" races, genders, political affiliations, social classes, and particular classes of people.

What is more divisive than debate? The activity itself is designed to have students argue that one side or another of a position or topic is superior. They are not trying to reach a compromise or mutual understanding; they are trying to convince the judge to declare them the winner of the round. Our students could no longer debate any topic related to race, gender, politics, or economics. A resolution as simple as "Minimum wage should be raised to $15 an hour" or "Trump is a better choice than Biden" would run afoul of this law.

The three of us once all agreed that it was vital for students to learn to educate themselves on important issues facing our nation, and to be able to effectively argue both sides of a position, but this legislation would be the end of that.

This isn't a liberal or conservative issue. A threat to free expression is a threat to all of us. These bills promote the very "cancel culture" that many conservatives rail against. If it becomes law, Lowery would effectively be canceling teachers and students for discussing ideas that affect us all.

If Dan Crenshaw is right and conservatives stand for protecting free expression, then why is Representative Lowery doing the opposite? Unlike his campaign slogan, these bills are Off the Mark.

We would be happy to debate our old friend on this, with the caveat that it would certainly be an activity that promotes division and social justice. After all, that's how education is supposed to work. We are supposed to seek the truth, not just learn or teach what the powers that be deem acceptable.

--–––––v–––––--

Adam Key, Ph.D., MFA, is an assistant professor of communication and graduate director of the Master of Fine Arts in Debate and Communication program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Deanna Fortin, J.D., is a free-speech advocate whose lawsuit against Louisiana State University resulted in the elimination of unconstitutional campus free-speech zones. The views expressed are their own and are not representative of their respective employers.