February: Plunge, dine, wear red

Representatives of Fulbright Junior High School in Bentonville run into the water Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, dressed as characters from the movie, "The Little Mermaid," during the 21st annual Beaver Lake Polar Plunge at Prairie Creek Swimming Area in Rogers. Teams and individuals dove into the 42-degree water to support Special Olympics Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/200209Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FEBRUARY

National Wear Red Day

American Heart Association

5 -- American Heart Association backers are encourage to wear red to bring awareness to women's heart health and "ending cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of death in women." Participants are encouraged to photograph themselves wearing red and post photos on social media, using the hashtag #NWAGoRed, and tag the American Heart Association NWA at @AHAArkansas on Facebook and Instagram, and @AHA_Arkansas on Twitter. Information: (501) 707- 6600 or goredforwomen.org

Courage Awards

Peace at Home Family Shelter

5 11-11:30 a.m. -- Peace at Home Family Shelter leaders will present the organization's Courage Award to KC Tucker of Fayetteville and Doug Sprouse of Springdale at their Courage Award Virtual Event set for Feb. 5. The event will be livestreamed from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on their Facebook page and posted on YouTube following the event.

The group gives the award "to honor individuals or groups who have shown fortitude, strength and dedication to empowering domestic violence survivors and their families."

Along with the awards presentations, organizers say the virtual event will "provide an inside look at Peace at Home programs and how we are still serving survivors of domestic violence during covid-19."

Ooh! La Let's Dine In!

Jackson L. Graves Foundation

11 7 p.m. -- Ooh! La, Let's Dine In: An Online Dinner Auction will be a free virtual event and feature an online auction of themed dinner packages for six. The event and auction, to benefit the Jackson L. Graves Foundation, will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, and the auction will conclude at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Dinner package themes will include farm-to-table, Mexican and brunch.

Organizers say: "Join us for some online shopping for a wonderful cause. The Jackson L. Graves Foundation mission is dedicated to the very sickest babies in need of complex medical attention and those that care for them. During the pandemic, we have largely been focusing on what we can do for the nurses and staff that care for these babies, as well as providing comfort items for their parents. We make trying times as comfortable, complete, hopeful and peaceful as possible."

Moonlight Masquerade

Junior League of Northwest Arkansas

12 8 p.m. -- The ninth annual Moonlight Masquerade to benefit Junior League of Northwest Arkansas programs will be a virtual event. Organizers say: "This virtual event will help raise funds and awareness for domestic violence. The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas works tirelessly to raise awareness and educate our community, help victims of domestic violence as well as prevent further acts of violence. It's through fundraisers like this we are able to continue this work."

Tickets are $75 and include a party box to be picked up at locations in Benton and Washington counties; access to the livestream of the event; and access to the online auction, which begins Feb. 11.

Information: (844) 320-9506 or info@juniorleaguenwa.org.

Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Arkansas

13 10 a.m. -- The 2021 Beaver Lake Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Arkansas will be at the Prairie Creek Swim Area in Rogers.

Organizers say: The Plunge "is a major fundraiser for our program. We offer 24 polar plunges across the state from January through March; however, the Beaver Lake Polar Plunge is the largest in the state and typically hosts more than 150 polar plungers who raise funds and awareness for our program."

The group has put in place a covid-19 safety plan that includes mask requirements for all spectators and volunteers, with "plungers" wearing masks until plunge time; social distancing and safety reminder signage; assigned team plunge times, with no more than 50 assigned per time; and hand sanitizer at each registration station.

Those not ready to attend the in-person plunge may participate virtually.

Information: (479) 366-3216 or donna@specialolympicsarkansas.org3

Close to Home

Fort Smith Museum of History

25 6 p.m. -- The Fort Smith Museum of History will host its new exhibition, opening in the Boyd Gallery, titled "Close to Home," a series of watercolor and pen-and-ink drawings by local artist Galen Hunter.

The exhibition includes paintings of structures located in areas of town that have declined as the city continued to develop toward the east and away from the city's origins close to the Arkansas River. The pieces have been grouped into five different sections including Downtown, West (Towson and Wheeler Avenues), Midtown, East and South and Surrounding Cities.

Trained as an architect, Galen Hunter is a watercolor painter who lives and works in Fort Smith.