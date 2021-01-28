Sections
Fire destroys apartment building in Mayflower

by William Sanders | Today at 9:49 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A fire swept through a building at a Mayflower apartment complex Thursday night and destroyed 16 apartments, according to a Mayflower Fire Department spokesman.

The fire department responded at 6:45 p.m. to a fire call at Queen's Manor Apartments at 725 Arkansas 365, about a quarter-mile west of Interstate 40 just south of Mayflower, according to senior firefighter David Batt. A fire had started on the southwest side of one of the complex's 16-unit buildings.

The fire spread until the building's roof collapsed, Batt said.

The Mayflower department responded to the fire, as did firefighters from the Conway Fire Department, the Highway 286 East Volunteer Fire Department and the Pine Village Fire Department.

The occupants of the apartments were evacuated without injuries, according to Faulkner County sheriff's deputies at the scene.

Batt was unable to say how many people were displaced by the fire, but he said representatives from the American Red Cross were working with them at a nearby elementary school.

An October 2017 fire at the apartment complex destroyed a 16-unit building and displaced 13 families. That fire was later determined to be arson.

