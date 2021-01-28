First shots given for 70 and older; few report ill effects at city clinic

Carolyn DeVos waited so patiently to receive her covid-19 vaccination, she didn't realize it was already administered.

"When are you going to do it?" DeVos asked the nurse.

"It's already done," the nurse answered.

People like DeVos, 76, reported not even feeling the prime shot of Pfizer/BioNTech-manufactured covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday at First Baptist Church on Hazel Street.

Janie Phillips, 74, of White Hall said she was bracing for pain and felt nothing instead. Phillips said she had taken shots for five years while fighting breast cancer, which she has survived.

She feared another side effect of the novel vaccine.

"I thought it might change my DNA," Phillips said, recounting reported suspicions.

"We read stuff like that," said her husband Dennis, 77. "It's all new. We had no idea what it is. They rushed it through so quick – it usually takes five to six years, and they still don't know what the long-range effect is because they don't have anybody tested [over five to six years]."

Dennis Phillips, a retired purchasing agent for Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel, felt confident about the vaccine's safety after seeing the president and congressmen take shots recently.

"I don't think the government would distribute the vaccine if it wasn't fairly safe," Dennis said. "I'd say it's worth the risk, especially for me with congestive heart failure."

Jefferson Regional received approximately 2,000 doses of the medicine this week from the Arkansas Department of Health to be administered to persons 70 and older, who are among those eligible for shots under Phase 1-B of the department's vaccination plan. All persons who are given the prime shot from Pfizer are asked to take a booster shot three weeks later.

Dennis Phillips, who fears the second shot may be painful, said he called the hospital about receiving the first shot as soon as he was informed about the clinic.

His wife has been mindful of covid-19's potential as she runs errands for him.

"I have to go get the groceries and the medicine, and I play Russian Roulette and go get the stuff and he sits in the car," Janie said. "I'm hoping I don't give it to him."

Lynn Milroy, 74, and her husband Earl, 75, who live just outside Pine Bluff, were immunized in hopes of avoiding attracting coronavirus.

"I'm an old RN," Milroy said. "I was with the [Jefferson County and state] health department for a while and I believe in vaccines. [Earl] knows every October we get our flu shot. This is a new one added on."

Reuben Matthews, 70, of White Hall had no reservations about taking such a new vaccine that proved better than 90 percent effective in a study last fall.

"At the age I am, I had shots and vaccinations all through my life," said Matthews, a part-time Census Bureau worker. "You had to have one before you even went to school. I trust the science."

Matthews said he was ready to take the shot from the day it was announced a vaccine had been developed. He, too, said he couldn't feel the vaccination.

"Of course, some people are going to have a bad reaction to the shot, but overall it's for the better of everyone," Matthews said.

While some have either rejected or not yet committed to being inoculated, Matthews gave a word of approval for the medicine.

"Better to be safe than sorry," he said. "This is the next best thing to the virus not being around. Just tired of, every time you go out and come back home, you feel like, 'Well, I got involved' or 'I got next to somebody who has it.'"