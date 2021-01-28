Florida holds off Vanderbilt rally

Florida guard Anthony Duruji shoots a three-pointer over Vanderbilt defender Jordan Wright on Wednesday during the Gators’ 78-71 victory over the Commodores in Gainesville, Fla. (AP/The Gainesville Sun/Brad McClenny)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Tre Mann scored 15 points, Colin Castleton added 13 and Florida beat Vanderbilt 78-71 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory.

Florida was ahead by as many as 22 points with 9:52 remaining in the second half, but Vanderbilt pulled to 71-65 after making a three consecutive three-pointers.

Back-to-back layups by Scotty Pippen Jr. cut Florida's lead to 73-69 with 37.7 seconds left, but Vanderbilt didn't make another field goal the rest of the way. The Gators hit enough free throws down the stretch, 5 of 8, to seal it.

Noah Locke and Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) each had 12 points. Scottie Lewis, who missed the previous four games, added 10 for Florida (9-4, 6-3 SEC). Mann, coming off a career-high 24 points against Georgia, and Locke each had three of the Gators' 10 three-pointers. Florida has won six in a row in the series.

Pippen and Dylan Disu combined to score 50 of Vanderbilt's 71 points. Pippen scored a career-high 32 points plus 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Disu had 18 points and eight rebounds. Vanderbilt (4-8, 0-6) made just 12 field goals through the first 30 minutes but finished 25 of 58 for 43%.

Florida is scheduled to play at No. 11 West Virginia on Saturday. Vanderbilt will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday against South Carolina.

SOUTH CAROLINA 83,

GEORGIA 59

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Keyshawn Bryant had his first double-double of the season and South Carolina's defense smothered Georgia.

Bryant finished with 19 points, a season-high 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Jermain Couisnard added 18 points, AJ Lawson scored 12 points and Justin Minaya 10.

Bryant scored all of his 11 first-half points during a 21-4 run that gave South Carolina (4-5, 2-3) the lead for good, and made it 32-19 when Lawson hit a three-pointer with 3:17 left before the break. Andrew Garcia made a layup to trim Georgia's deficit to 41-35 with 16:38 to play. Cousinard answered with a three-pointer before Bryant made two free throws and Minaya hit a three-pointer in an 8-2 spurt, and the Bulldogs trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Freshman K.D. Johnson scored 13 points and Garcia finished with 10 for Georgia (9-6, 2-6).

The Bulldogs made six of their first 13 shot and led 14-8 after Sahvir Wheeler hit a jumper with 11:33 left in the first half, but shot just 28% (15 of 53) the rest of the way. The Gamecocks contested jumpers, challenged shots at the rim and forced three Georgia shot-clock violations. The Bulldogs made just 4 of 26 from three-point range in their lowest scoring game of the season.

Bryant, a 6-6 junior who missed most of December and half of January for undisclosed reasons, is averaging 22.0 points in four games since returning.

South Carolina snapped a three-game skid.