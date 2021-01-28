Freshman settles UA off bench

Arkansas freshman Davonte Davis goes up for a shot Wednesday in front of Mississippi defenders Jarkel Joiner and Romello White during the Razorbacks’ 74-59 victory over the Rebels at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Davis finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor, grabbed 6 rebounds, had 2 steals and 1 assist while committing 3 turnovers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman Davonte Davis had his best game in a couple of weeks, providing a huge spark off the bench with 14 points in the Razorbacks' 74-59 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday at Walton Arena.

Davis entered the game at the 15:52 mark with the Razorbacks trailing 9-5 after a couple of live-ball turnovers that led to Ole Miss dunks.

It didn't take Davis long to make a substantial impact.

The 6-3 guard from Jacksonville manufactured four points on his own midway through the first half on one possession to give Arkansas a 17-13 lead.

Davis snagged a loose ball that the Razorbacks had tipped on a pass thrown by Matthew Murrell on the right block. Davis maneuvered out of traffic, drove past a couple of Ole Miss defenders and dropped in a short bank shot while being fouled by Jarkel Joiner.

After a media timeout, the left-hander missed the free throw. Ole Miss could not corral the rebound, and Davis pulled it away and dropped in an 8-footer.

A few moments later, Murrell passed to the top of the key out of a trap, but Davis intercepted and drove for a layup to compete a 9-0 Arkansas run for a 22-13 edge.

"He came in, had some great stops, great layups, some great shots, and he really turned the whole momentum of the game right there," Arkansas forward Connor Vanover said.

"I think he's just such a great energy guy for us," Coach Eric Musselman said. "He comes in, he gets loose balls. He tracks down rebounds that are out of his area. He can play the 1, 2 or the 3.

"It's really interesting because his first segment of the game he had to play a lot at the 3, and that's when he got a lot of his rebounds against a bigger, stronger player than just a perimeter guy."

Davis made 7 of 9 shots, grabbed 6 rebounds, had 2 steals and an assist while committing 3 turnovers.

Tooth injury

Arkansas guard Jalen Tate took a shot to his mouth from the top of Devontae Shuler's head with 1:55 remaining in the game, and it might cost him a tooth.

Blood could be seen on Tate's gum-line as he was tended to on the Arkansas bench. Tate stole the ball away from Shuler on the drive, but he was called for a foul.

"Chipped tooth for Tate," Coach Eric Musselman said. "And then the part that wasn't chipped off, he told me just now he shoved it back into his gums. So I don't know if that means he's gonna have to go see a dentist tomorrow or not. He's going to be able to play."

Tate finished with 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting with 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 turnovers.

3 misery

Ole Miss missed all nine of its three-point tries in the first half and was 0 for 14 until guard Matthew Murrell ripped the nets from the left wing with 9:47 remaining in the game.

The Rebels finished 1 of 16 (6.3%) from three-point range.

"We understood who their three-point shooters were," Coach Eric Musselman said. "We ran them off the three-point line like we did last year. I thought it was the first time defensively since then that we kind of looked like last year's team from the perimeter."

Arkansas went 7 of 17 (41.2%) from beyond the arc, led by JD Notae's 3 of 6 performance.

"I just feel like I just shot the ball with more confidence, and I had open looks and I just took them," said Notae, who scored a game-high 19 points. "Coach said if I'm open, shoot the ball."

Vanover's ball

Connor Vanover got one of the easiest blocks he'll ever have late in the first half.

The 7-3 sophomore arrived a beat late on an entry pass to 6-8, 235-pound forward Romello White. Sensing space to operate, White backed Vanover down on the right block, spun and rose for a shot. Vanover, in perfect position, snagged the ball right out of White's hands to start a break that led to a two-shot foul for Desi Sills on the other end.

Vanover's season high is six blocked shots against North Texas on Nov. 28.

He played a big part in keeping White off the scoreboard until the 2:12 mark of the second half.

"They like to get to the rim a lot, they're very physical, so I think I played a big part in stopping the bigs down low," Vanover said. "When they were trying to drive, making them hesitate on taking shots that would normally be there."

Said Ole Miss Coach Kermit Davis, "I thought the big kid, he had [five] blocks and he intimidated us around the block a few times. We couldn't score on the post. We just have to get some more guys that can score and just go right at them."

Chest slam

Arkansas guard Desi Sills needed a breather after crashing to the court after a breakaway dunk early in the second half. Guard Jalen Tate intercepted an inbounds pass from Jarkel Joiner from the Ole Miss baseline, turned and spied Sills running at midcourt.

Sills reached back to take the pass, drove ahead of the defense and put in a left-handed slam at full speed to give the Hogs a 41-29 lead at the 16:44 mark.

Sills' momentum carried him to the baseline, where he had twisted in the air and landed full-bodied face down. Sills got up and jogged down the court, but he was wincing all the way and needed to come out.

He sat out for the next 10 minutes of clock time before checking back in at the 6:04 mark.

For starters

The Razorbacks started the quintet of guards Desi Sills, Moses Moody and Jalen Tate, and forwards Justin Smith and Connor Vanover -- the most common starting five -- for the second game in a row and the 10th time on the season. The Razorbacks' record with that starting lineup improved to 10-0.