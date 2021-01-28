General Assembly Calendar

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the 18th day of the 2021 regular session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.ark-leg.state.ar.us

JOINT COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

8:30 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

HOUSE COMMITTEES

9:30 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 151 (public comment holding room: 149)

9:30 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room C, MAC (public comment holding room: 4th Floor MAC)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Judiciary Committee, Room A, MAC (public comment holding room: MAC lobby)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Public Transportation Committee, Room C, MAC (public comment holding room: 4th floor MAC)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room 151 (public comment holding room: 149)

SENATE COMMITTEES

9:30 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 130 (public comment holding room: 138)

9:30 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 171 ( public comment holding room: 207)

11:30 a.m. Senate Ethics Committee, Room 309

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, OSC (public comment holding room: 272)

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes