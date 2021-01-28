Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

General Assembly Calendar

Today at 4:17 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the 18th day of the 2021 regular session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.ark-leg.state.ar.us

JOINT COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

8:30 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

HOUSE COMMITTEES

9:30 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 151 (public comment holding room: 149)

[RELATED: See complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature at arkansasonline.com/legislature]

9:30 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room C, MAC (public comment holding room: 4th Floor MAC)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Judiciary Committee, Room A, MAC (public comment holding room: MAC lobby)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Public Transportation Committee, Room C, MAC (public comment holding room: 4th floor MAC)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room 151 (public comment holding room: 149)

SENATE COMMITTEES

9:30 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 130 (public comment holding room: 138)

9:30 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 171 ( public comment holding room: 207)

11:30 a.m. Senate Ethics Committee, Room 309

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, OSC (public comment holding room: 272)

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT