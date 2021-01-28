Get to know ESPN top 25 prospect Gentry Williams

ESPN top 25 prospect Gentry Williams is a major Arkansas target with more than 20 scholarships.

The 4-star prospects is also rated ESPN’s No. 2 athlete and the No. 23 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

He announced a top 10 of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Michigan, Southern Cal, LSU, Nebraska, Florida and Missouri on Nov. 30.

Nickname: Dub

City/School : Tulsa Booker T. Washington

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

Bench max: 225

Squat max: 450

Number of years playing football: 10-plus

I liked Arkansas because: The family atmosphere

I plan to major in: Business

The recruiting process is: Very interesting

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track

I'm happiest when I’m: With friends

My mom is always on me to do: Be better as a person

Favorite video game: NCAA 14

Favorite NFL player: Jalen Ramsey

Favorite music: Rap

Must watch TV show: All-American

How would you spend a million dollars? Buy a small business and real estate

What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility

Favorite uniform color/combo: All white

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Meek Mill - Dreams and Nightmares

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Somebody funny

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A and it’s always good

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Cookies

Dream Date: Eating by the water and then relaxing in a hot tub

Hobbies: Video games and relaxing with friends

Role model: Father

Three words to describe me: Outgoing, enthusiastic, nice

People would be surprised that I: Basketball was my first love