Get to know ESPN top 25 prospect Gentry Williams

ESPN top 25 prospect Gentry Williams is a major Arkansas target with more than 20 scholarships.
The 4-star prospects is also rated ESPN’s No. 2 athlete and the No. 23 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.
He announced a top 10 of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Michigan, Southern Cal, LSU, Nebraska, Florida and Missouri on Nov. 30.
Nickname: Dub
City/School : Tulsa Booker T. Washington
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Bench max: 225
Squat max: 450
Number of years playing football: 10-plus
I liked Arkansas because: The family atmosphere
I plan to major in: Business
The recruiting process is: Very interesting
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track
I'm happiest when I’m: With friends
My mom is always on me to do: Be better as a person
Favorite video game: NCAA 14
Favorite NFL player: Jalen Ramsey
Favorite music: Rap
Must watch TV show: All-American
How would you spend a million dollars? Buy a small business and real estate
What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility
Favorite uniform color/combo: All white
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Meek Mill - Dreams and Nightmares
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Somebody funny
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A and it’s always good
I will never ever eat: Sushi
Favorite junk food: Cookies
Dream Date: Eating by the water and then relaxing in a hot tub
Hobbies: Video games and relaxing with friends
Role model: Father
Three words to describe me: Outgoing, enthusiastic, nice
People would be surprised that I: Basketball was my first love